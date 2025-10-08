Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- From the moment he won his first senior cap at the age of 18, Ikhsan Fandi shaped as a prospect who could potentially be Singapore's focal point in attack for the next decade and more.

Eight years on, that has largely proven to be the case.

With an impressive 20 goals from 41 international matches, Ikhsan is already 6th on the list of Singapore's all-time scorers -- and the highest of all active players.

His national team ratio of 0.53 goals per game is only bettered by one person in Lions history. Almost fittingly, that happens to be his legendary father Fandi Ahmad, widely regarded as the greatest footballer the country has ever produced.

Yet, there is almost an argument to be made that his record might have been even better.

The occasional injury has robbed Singapore of his formidable presence over the years. At the most-recent ASEAN Championship at the end of last year, club commitments meant that he missed out on featuring at Southeast Asia's premier international tournament for a third consecutive edition.

But over the next week, as Singapore continue their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time ever -- with their previous appearance in 1984 coming by virtue of being the host nation -- Ikhsan is firmly back in the thick of the action for back-to-back meetings with India.

And, where others might shy away from the pressure, Ikhsan welcomes the responsibility -- and any accompanying burden -- of being the Lions' main man up front.

"I've always believed I'm one of the best, if not the best, striker [in Singapore] at this current time," he told ESPN with nary a hint of arrogance, but rather a steely determination, in his demeanour.

"If I'm fully fit and scoring goals, then I should be the main man, but we have so much quality in the team. We have so many options up front -- Farhan [Zulkifli], Shawal [Anuar], Ilhan [Fandi] -- everybody can contribute something different to the team.

"In the end, we just want to win. That's most important but, if I can play my part in assisting or scoring goals, that would be great.

"We all know we have a chance to make history -- to qualify [for the Asian Cup] -- and we aim to take six points from India.

"No disrespect to the opponents but this group is very 'doable'. I think the players believe we can go through and that's very important. It starts from there and now it is just the time to put in the work and try to get the results, starting with [Thursday's] home game against India."