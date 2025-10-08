A dream Champions League debut for Le Tissier and Man United

Open Extended Reactions

LEIGH, England -- Manchester United are not fussed about being called underdogs. Their plan is to win as many games in the UEFA Women's Champions League as possible, and their debut fixture could not have gone much better, being the only Women's Super League (WSL) team to claim an opening day win thanks to captain Maya Le Tissier.

WSL champions Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente in the Netherlands, continuing their streak of poor execution in the final third, while on Tuesday title holders Arsenal lost 2-1 to OL Lyonnes, the team they defeated in last season's semifinal.

Manchester United, however, secured a 1-0 win over Valerenga on their debut in the competition, with the skipper netting from the spot to get their campaign underway.

There was really only one person who the fairytale moments could happen to, and that's Le Tissier. Having joined the club in 2022, she has become one of the most vital players for United, making 71 consecutive starts in the WSL, the most of any player in the league, and leading the charge as the captain since last season.

The romanticism of the Champions League is not lost on Le Tissier either. Having dealt with the crushing disappointment of losing in the qualifiers to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, to the elation of overturning their deficit to defeat SK Brann to reach the competition proper, the 23-year-old has ridden all of the emotions.

"This is where you want to be, playing in the Champions League. It meant the world to us. It's been a long, well my four years, for Tooney [Ella Toone] she's been here like 10 years or something," Le Tissier said after the game. "We've worked hard to get here; we deserve to be here so to get the first win is something we wanted to do and so to do it tonight we're very happy."

Le Tissier would have dreamed what this moment would feel like, what it would mean to lead her team out in the Champions League, like she did for the most recent FA Cup final. She was visibly moved at full-time, in tears and being consoled by teammates as she did a lap of appreciation for the travelling fans. There are likely plenty of other emotions tied to Le Tissier's tears, linked to her disappointment that her England career has far from reflected her domestic record and capability.

It takes a special player to keep such a composure at the back to lead United to a defensive record last season and keep a clean sheet in the opening continental match, yet she has only eight caps for England to show for it. Having missed out on a place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and being confined to the bench for the 2025 Euros, there are slimming arguments as to why Sarina Wiegman won't play Le Tissier. Though the England coach says she sees the Guernsey native as a right-back, the Manchester United captain is arguably the most in-form center back that England have, with captain Leah Williamson out with injury, vice-captain Millie Bright's place contested after her Euros withdrawal and Lotte Wubben-Moy failing to earn many minutes at Arsenal.

Maya Le Tissier was instrumental in getting Manchester United's UWCL campaign off to the perfect start on Wednesday. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Le Tissier will be key at keeping United in with a chance of reaching the playoffs. Not only her composure to keep other teams out, but her leadership in guiding, keeping the team calm and rejuvenating them at half time if they are trailing.

They've been eased in by playing Valerenga first, a team who featured in the group stage last season but are vastly separated from the resources and financial backing that a club like Manchester United has. They should have defeated them comfortably, and they did for the most part.

Though they are classed as underdogs, yet to experience a full run in the competition and battling with a thin and injury-stricken squad, it has not fazed United. They are not paying attention to the labels that are being thrust on them, with their focus being on winning as many games as possible to finish in the top 12 teams to earn a place in the playoffs.

This will have been arguably the best chance United will have to get points on the board ahead of their opponents. It is early days, yes, but United are two and three points ahead of their WSL counterparts, comfortably seated in the playoff midtable section. All points will be crucial with the new format already throwing up upsets and dropped points, so United could not have asked for a better debut.

There are areas for concern, though, ones that have plagued them consistently and ones that will be exploited against teams that are merciless and clinical. United have struggled to convert their chances this season. They've created more than most clubs, registering plenty of chances but their execution has been a miss. Of their 16 shots, seven were on target, a complete gulf compared to Valerenga's two, with one on target.

What will be a concern is the lack of ruthlessness to put away more than one chance will not carry them through against the opponents they're yet to face in the competition. A narrow lead against Atlético Madrid next week will not give them much breathing room against a team who slotted six past St. Pölten in their opening game. After that, they'll have to grapple with giants PSG, VfL Wolfsburg, OL Lyonnes and Juventus, all who will force Manchester United into defending with their lives and needing to take every opportunity they're given.

Though the points gained ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal will likely even out as the competition progresses, those extra points could be difference when it comes down to securing a place in the playoffs or going home empty handed.

There's plenty still for this side to navigate; international midweek travel, intense competitive two-game weeks, and the struggle to keep their already thin squad fit and healthy. Still, Manchester United have sent a statement that they are here to compete in the competition and not cower at the bottom of the table like many predicted them to do.