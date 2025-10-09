Open Extended Reactions

Argentina midfielder Franco Mastantuono is quickly ascending to the highest levels of professional soccer with both Real Madrid and his country's national team, a rise that has him eyeing a spot on the 2026 World Cup squad at just 18 years old.

In an interview with ESPN, Mastantuono called the chance to join the reigning champions at the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next summer a dream.

"It would be a dream," he stated. "I'm going to work hard to get to the 2026 World Cup. I'm taking it step by step. I can play there at 18; that would be an incredible dream. I feel very comfortable with the group. It's my goal to make it to the World Cup."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has already integrated Mastantuono into the national team roster, including him in the last two calls for the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Mastantuono has featured in three matches for the Albiceleste, earning his first start in a 1-0 victory against Chile on June 5.

With Lionel Messi absent for the September match against Ecuador, Scaloni assigned Mastantuono the iconic No. 10 jersey, a moment the teenager said he will never forget.

"Using the No. 10 is incredible," Mastantuono said. "As I always say, wearing Leo's 10, a number that Maradona also wore, is the best. I didn't expect it; it was something unique.

"Every time I see a photo of me wearing that shirt, I get very emotional. I went into the locker room, went to my No. 21 locker, and saw my name next to Julián [Álvarez No. 9], and I thought they were messing with me. It was a unique moment."

Mastantuono said he experienced the road for Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title as a young fan an a long admirer of Messi.

"I have the date [of the 2022 World Cup final] tattooed in my body. It's a way to remember that Argentine national team, but especially for the thorny path Leo had to walk to get the title. It was the best thing that could have happened to us," Mastantuono said. "Now having Messi as a teammate is the best. I've always admired him. I've always dreamed of playing football; I never thought I'd be able to experience all this."

At Real Madrid, Mastantuono has established himself as a regular starter, primarily on the right wing. A role that he considers different in style and position from his work with the national team.

"I like to play wide right, or in the middle, but I'll play wherever necessary, even at center-back," Mastantuono joked, whilte noting a key tactical difference between his two teams: "The difference between Real Madrid and Argentina, in terms of play, is clear. At my club, we strive to be more direct, while with the national team, we play more with the ball, with possession."

During the October international break, Mastanuono and Argenting are playing friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Information from ESPN Argentina was used in this story.