Transfer rumors, news: Man United turn to Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham is on the radar of Manchester United, while Bruno Fernandes is still attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and Chelsea are ready to go back in for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Jobe Bellingham's move to Dortmund already looks like it might have turned sour. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the situation of midfielder Jobe Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, according to TEAMtalk. Despite only signing in the summer, it is reported that the 20-year-old is now weighing up his options following "heated exchanges" with manager Niko Kovac, and dressing-room issues with his father, and could look to push for a move away in January. United are reported to see his technical ability and physicality as two factors that could improve their midfield, but there could be competition from Crystal Palace. Bellingham has been named on the bench in five of the last six matches.

- Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are interested in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, reports TalkSPORT. The two Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign the 31-year-old, with Al Hilal no longer expected to push forward with an approach for him. It is reported that an offer in excess of £60 million will be required to land him, though any potential move isn't expected to take place until next summer, with Fernandes keen to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

- A new approach for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is being lined up by Chelsea, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Blues are ready to return to the negotiating table for the 20-year-old after previously looking to sign him during the summer, but Barcelona are also monitoring the situation. Aware of interest from Europe, the Bianconeri want to keep Yildiz in Turin, and negotiations over a new contract are ongoing with his father, who is also his agent.

- Juventus want to sign Bayern Munich left back Raphael Guerreiro, Tuttosport reports. The Serie A club believe the 31-year-old would solve several tactical issues for manager Igor Tudor and hope to take advantage of his contract situation. Guerreiro's deal at the Allianz Arena will enter its final six months in January, and Bild's Christian Falk says that while the Bundesliga club have no plans to offer him an extension, they won't be prepared to part ways in the next transfer window unless they find a replacement.

- Real Madrid are prioritizing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to AS. Los Blancos have decided against signing a midfield reinforcement in the summer amid plans to land the 21-year-old, who they see as a similar profile to former player Luka Modric, while being a strong fit for their current transfer policy. The Eagles are expected to dismiss any offers short of €80 million for Wharton, with his contract at Selhurst Park not set to expire until the summer of 2029.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:01 Huthchison: Arsenal are starting to learn to play with Gyökeres Don Hutchison believes Arsenal are getting used to playing with Victor Gyökeres and discusses how they can get the most out of him.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona are working on signing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a new contract. (Sport)

- A move from Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck remains a possibility, but they are not currently prioritizing it. (Christian Falk)

- Juventus and Napoli are keeping tabs on Genoa right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy. (Nicolo Schira)

- Discussions are ongoing between Manchester United and defender Harry Maguire regarding a new deal at Old Trafford. (Sun)

- Real Madrid are interested in re-signing both Como midfielder Nico Paz and Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andres. (AS)

- Multiple clubs in Europe are exploring an approach for Santos goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao and have made contact with his representatives. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Brentford aren't expected to sign free agent striker Michail Antonio to a contract, although he has recently been training with them. (Sky Sports)

- Aston Villa are planning to open contract talks with attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia. (Football Insider)

- A move to sign a winger is set to be prioritized by Juventus in January. (Tuttosport)

- Rangers are in talks with former manager Steven Gerrard over a return to the club. (TEAMtalk)