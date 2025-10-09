Janusz Michallik believes there's a lot more to come from Tottenham following their 2-1 win over Leeds. (1:07)

Tottenham have announced a new £100 million ($133m) capital injection as the Lewis family reiterated their long-term commitment to the club.

In a statement released on Thursday, the club stated the equity release "will further strengthen the club's financial position and equip the club's leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success."

It follows on from last month's £90m financial deal with Macquarie Group and is part of the ownership's latest efforts to reaffirm their ongoing commitment to the club and accelerate Spurs' ability to compete for the biggest trophies.

A source close to the family told ESPN: "This is initial additional funding. As the club's management decides what's needed to deliver success, more money will be available. The Lewis family is committed to backing the club to be successful."

Tottenham's Non-Executive Chairman Peter Charrington said: "As I stated a few weeks ago, our focus is on stability and empowering the management team to deliver on the club's ambitions.

"I know the Lewis family are also ambitious for the future. Today's capital commitment reflects that ambition and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support.

"We will continue to do all we can to ensure that [chief executive] Vinai [Venkatesham] and his team are supported in the best way possible to take this club forward.

Tottenham owners ENIC have rejected offers for the club in recent months. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that multiple parties were in talks with Spurs over a potential takeover of the club over several months -- including with buyers based in the United States - but those conversations failed to reach a positive conclusion.

Spurs confirmed late last month that current owners Enic Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd -- the company owned by Joe Lewis which has an 86.58 per cent stake in Tottenham -- had "unequivocally rejected" informal interest from a consortium led by American entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick.

They had also dismissed approaches from a consortium of investors led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk as well as another group involving Amanda Staveley's PCP International Finance.

All three parties have since had to publicly declare their intentions to comply with the Takeover Code and each has insisted they do not intend to make a fresh offer. They now cannot make a new bid for six months unless another consortium or individual makes an offer.

Spurs have instead chosen to reshuffle their boardroom as chairman Daniel Levy left the club in early September to be replaced by Charrington while Venkatesham became chief executive, a role he once held at north London rivals Arsenal.

Lewis's daughter Vivienne, his son Charles and grandson-in-law Nick Beucher -- co-CEO of Tavistock Group, the Lewis family office and private investment company -- have been more prominent around the club of late.