Gianni Infantino has said he hopes for cool tensions around Israel's match against Norway and Italy next week. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for football to support efforts towards peace in the Middle East ahead of two World Cup qualifiers for Israel over the next five days.

The first phase of an Israel-Hamas peace plan for Gaza has been agreed, according to United States president Donald Trump, although it is yet to be officially ratified by the Israeli Government.

Infantino hopes that will cool tensions surrounding Israel's matches away to Norway on Saturday and in Italy next Tuesday.

"Now there is a ceasefire, everyone should be happy about that. Everyone should support that process," he told reporters at the European Football Clubs General Assembly in Rome.

"Those who have responsibilities to broker and to do these steps, they have done that, and now everyone else should support it.

"It goes beyond football, but it includes football as well."

Two weeks ago there was a real prospect of Israel being suspended by UEFA, and it was understood there were discussions around holding an emergency meeting of its executive committee on that topic.

The president of Norway's football federation, Lise Klaveness, called last month for Israel's suspension.

However, the possibility of peace brokered by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt has led to calls to suspend Israel receding.

There are also security concerns around the fixture against Italy, which is due to be played in Udine.

Workers in Italy have recently staged strikes in protest at Israel's attacks on Gaza.