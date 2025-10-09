Steve Nicol and Ale Moreno react to Vinicius Junior's performance during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Villarreal in LaLiga. (1:30)

Vinícius Júnior's house in Madrid caught fire on Thursday, a source has confirmed to ESPN, although the incident caused minimal damage and there were no reported injuries.

The Real Madrid forward was not at home when the fire broke out as he is currently in Seoul, South Korea preparing for Brazil's friendlies with South Korea and Japan during this international break.

The fire started in the basement of the house, the source told ESPN, in the ceiling of a sauna, which was completely destroyed.

Vinícius' domestic staff and friends were inside the house when the fire broke out and called emergency services at around 11 a.m. local time.

The incident happened in Vinícius' house in La Moraleja, one of Madrid's most exclusive neighbourhoods, in the outskirts of the Spanish capital, not far from Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground.

An initial investigation pointed to an electrical fault being the cause of the fire, which was under control by around midday, when the fire brigade left the scene.

Brazil play South Korea in Seoul on Friday, before facing Japan in Tokyo four days later.