United States women's national team forward Emma Sears has signed a new contract with Racing Louisville FC through the 2028 NWSL season, a source with knowledge of the deal told ESPN.

Sears is tied for third in the NWSL Golden Boot race with 10 goals this season after scoring a brace on Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage. A week earlier, she scored Louisville's lone goal in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC.

Those victories leave Louisville seventh in the NWSL standings with three games to play. The top eight teams make the playoffs. Louisville has finished in ninth place in all four seasons of the franchise's existence, missing out on the playoffs each time.

Sears arrived in Louisville as a second-round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and quickly played her way onto USWNT head coach Emma Hayes' radar.

The 24-year-old Sears has eight caps for the United States.

Hayes said in July that she had been working with Sears on advancing elements of her game like a better final pass. Sears contributed an assist in a 4-0 win over Ireland in June.

Emma Sears has signed a new contract with Racing Louisville. Alex Goodlett/NWSL via Getty Images

Sears said after Saturday's brace for Louisville that she has grown as a player in recent months.

"I think the biggest thing for me and just taking those conversations and soaking everything in that I can from all the coaches that I have, is mostly the consistency piece," Sears said. "I think that I have been a lot more intentional with the way that I'm playing, and I think that has ultimately benefitted my game.

"I feel like I've found myself in a little bit more of a flow state in games and I'm not having to think as much. It's kind of just coming naturally, and I think that these past few games, I've really hit my stride with that.

"All credit to my teammates. I know that they've backed me and they're there for me. I hear the encouragement from behind me each game and I think that helps boost my confidence a lot in the final third."

Louisville's 32 points this season is already a franchise record. The club has done work to keep the core of the squad in place and avoid losing players to free agency. Sears' previous contract was due to run through the 2026 season.

Midfielder Taylor Flint signed a new contract in July to stay in Louisville through the 2028 NWSL season. In July, Racing also exercised the 2026 option on head coach Bev Yanez's contract to keep her in the role.