Mauricio Pochettino is delighted to see Christian Pulisic performing well for Milan, and issues a call to players who missed out on the latest USMNT roster. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic has been named Serie A's player of the month for September after the United States forward made a fine start to the season with AC Milan.

The 27-year-old registered three goals and two assists during the month, which saw him come out on top in a fan vote that was combined with individual statistical data.

- Which strikers will the USMNT take to the World Cup?

- Wright says Lampard has inspired Coventry form

- Pulisic, McKennie top U.S. roster for Oct. games

"Three goals and two assists in 147 minutes are Christian Pulisic's contribution to Milan's fantastic September," Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Rossoneri forward immediately made his mark in [Milan coach Massimo] Allegri's new tactical set-up, confirming his great versatility and tactical intelligence.

Christian Pulisic made a strong start to the Serie A season with AC Milan. Photo by MATTEO BAZZI/EPA/Shutterstock

"Since arriving in Serie A, the captain of the U.S. national team has proven to be one of the most decisive players in our league, gifted with excellent technique, great dedication and a constant desire to improve."

Pulisic beat out competition from Napoli and former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as well as Federico Baschirotto (Cremonese), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta) and Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

All told, Pulsiic has six goals and two assists in eight appearances this season. However, he is coming off the back of a disappointing outing on Sunday, when he had a costly penalty miss in Milan's 0-0 draw with Juventus.

Pulisic will be looking to put that behind him, when he leads the U.S. roster in friendlies against Ecuador and Australia in the coming days. Mauricio Pochettino's side faces Ecuador in Austin before travelling to Colorado to take on Australia as preparations continue for next year's World Cup on home soil.