Thomas Tuchel has launched a scathing attack on England fans after branding Wembley "silent" during Thursday's 3-0 friendly win over Wales.

Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all scored in the opening 20 minutes as England overwhelmed their opponents early on.

But Tuchel was unhappy with the 78,126-strong crowd and what he perceived as a lack of support in response to another impressive display under the Three Lions boss.

"We had one-and-a-half training days to prepare against a well-trained team and we did very well," he told ITV.

Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed by the Wembley crowd on Thursday. Getty

"We could have been 5-0 up at half-time. We couldn't score the fourth and fifth ones. The stadium was silent. We didn't get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win."

Asked whether he expected more from the fans, Tuchel replied: "Yes. What more can you give in 20 minutes? We didn't let them escape. If you hear just Wales fans for half an hour, it's sad because the team deserved more support today."

Asked to elaborate on his comments in his subsequent post-match news conference, Tuchel continued: "I'm 100 percent sure that we have fantastic support at the tournament. We will have top support in Latvia [on Tuesday]. We had excellent support in Serbia.

"But today we were 3-0, after 23 minutes, we had ball-win after ball-win after ball-win and I felt like 'why is the roof still on the stadium? What's going [on]?' That's just it, it is nothing big.

"It could also have helped us in the second half to regain energy and to regain rhythm. It was not like this today. No problem. We will do everything again to be infectious. There is no problem. Like I said, I really mean it. I'm sure we will get everyone going. It is on us. But today I was a little underwhelmed."