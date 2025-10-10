Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi are on Real Madrid's shortlist, while Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali is a target for AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

France international teammates Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté are two defenders on Real Madrid's radar. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid are looking at Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi as they aim to sign a free agent centre-back in the summer, reports AS. This comes with Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba both having contracts that are due to expire at the end of this season. Los Blancos could also promote 18-year-old Castilla player Joan Martínez to the first team, as they see him as "the centre-back of the future".

- AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester United are all interested signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, reports Calciomercato, adding that Juve are most keen on the 25-year-old. The Bianconeri could even look to move in January, as club execs Damien Comolli and Giorgio Chiellini want an "Italian soul" for the club and feel that Tonali embodies the values they want. His Newcastle salary of €7m plus €2m in bonuses would be among the highest in Serie A.

- Bayern Munich have their sights set on Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, according to Sport Bild. Even so, the 23-year-old's valuation of €55m means the Bavarians would have to offload players before being able to bring in the Brazilian. Real Madrid previously tried to sign Murillo when Éder Militão was injured, while Chelsea also have him on their list of options. Murillo's contract runs until 2029 and doesn't include a release clause.

- Napoli want to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on loan in January, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. This comes with the 20-year-old pushing for a departure in the winter window, even on loan, due to being unhappy about his lack of game time this season. A move could depend on the Red Devils being willing to accept the deal without an obligation to make it permanent, as Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn't want to commit at this stage.

- Juventus are interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a free agent in the summer, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with talks between the Rossoneri and the 30-year-old having stalled for months. A move could depend on Maignan's financial demands, while Chelsea will provide competition having made an approach for the France international during the most recent transfer window. Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest. If Juventus complete the signing, Michele Di Gregorio could move to the Premier League.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:44 Lindop: Not confident Liverpool will sign Guehi Beth Lindop shares her opinion on the latest news regarding Marc Guehi's proposed move to Liverpool

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid are "rubbing their hands" at the development of Chema Andrés at Stuttgart. Madrid retained 50% of the academy product's rights when he left for the German club in the summer, and he's since emerged as one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young talents. (Marca)

- Liverpool is one of the clubs interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. (Daily Mail)

- Two MLS clubs have shown an interest in Weston McKennie with the USMNT midfielder's Juventus contract expiring in June. (Nicolò Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy's release clause is reducing with Barcelona among the clubs looking at him. The clause doesn't apply to Saudi Arabian clubs. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Barcelona want 16-year-old Tijuana winger Gilberto Mora -- who has impressed for Mexico in the Under-20 World Cup -- but there is competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Diario Sport)

- Manchester United are looking at Eduardo Camavinga with the midfielder struggling for game time at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso. (Football Insider)

- Juventus could make another move for Atlético Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina after failing to bring in the 27-year-old in the summer. The deal could be a loan with the option for a permanent signing. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich have concrete talks planned for December regarding a contract renewal for Manuel Neuer. If the goalkeeper stays, they are likely to let VfB Stuttgart loanee Alexander Nubel leave permanently. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Brighton & Hove Albion and Atlético Madrid are among the clubs closely monitoring 19-year-old Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt. (TEAMtalk)

- Marseille are satisfied with Benjamin Pavard's performances on loan from Inter Milan, so they plan to trigger the €15m option to permanently sign the defender. The 29-year-old's contract will run until 2029. (Nicolò Schira)

- Everton are looking at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips ahead of the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Atalanta and Roma are interested in 17-year-old midfielder Edoardo Mariani, who plays for Serie C side Vis Pesaro. (Nicolò Schira)

- Arsenal could be willing to let Gabriel Jesus leave during the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

- Manchester City could look to sign a right-back during the January transfer window if Abdukodir Khusanov struggles to regain his form when returning from injury. (Daily Mail)

- European clubs have started monitoring 20-year-old Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas. (Fabrizio Romano)