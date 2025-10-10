Wales boss Craig Bellamy wants his team to learn from their 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley. (2:23)

Ethan Ampadu has insisted his "bruised" Wales side will recover from their Wembley defeat against England and bounce back for Monday's massive World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

Wales were taken apart by the Three Lions inside the first 20 minutes of Thursday's friendly as goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka underlined the gulf in class between the two sides.

Although Wales did not concede again and kept the scoreline to 3-0, manager Craig Bellamy was forced to defend choosing England -- who are ranked fourth in the world -- as opponents four days from Belgium's visit to Cardiff.

Wales must beat Belgium to retain hopes of finishing top of their qualification group and reaching next summer's finals automatically, although their strong Nations League showing last year almost certainly guarantees them a playoff spot in March.

Asked if morale had been damaged by being swept aside by England, Leeds midfielder Ampadu said: "Maybe naturally in the moment, because we're all professionals.

"We came here with the highest expectations of ourselves. We wanted to put on a better performance and show what we can do, what we've been practising and what we're capable of.

"But whether we like it or not, we have to go again on Monday and we know how big it is.

"So whether the morale's gone or the ego is a little bit bruised we have to pick ourselves up as a team, which we will do.

"We've already spoken about that. It's time to go again."

Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu has said his side will seek to move on from Thursday's defeat before a crunch qualifier against Belgium. Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Thomas Tuchel voiced criticism towards some of the England fans, insisting his players deserved more support from the "silent" Wembley crowd, Wales were applauded by many of their 7,000-strong travelling support at the final whistle.

Ampadu said he expected the 'Red Wall' to be at their loudest for the visit of group favourites Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium.

"I was disappointed [at the final whistle] because the support they gave us and the performance we put out, especially in the first 20 minutes, they deserve more," said Ampadu.

"That sums us up as a nation. We always stick together. We don't take that for granted.

"We know what Monday's going to be like at Cardiff City Stadium. We've had a few games like this and we know those moments, so it's one that we're relishing.

"We expected more from ourselves here, we prepared well, but we just did not execute, especially in the first half."

Wales also trailed 3-0 to Belgium in the first half in June before fighting back to draw level, only for Kevin De Bruyne to grab a late winner for the hosts.

Bournemouth forward David Brooks said: "I feel we should have learned the lesson from Belgium really. We can't start games like that.

"When you're 3-0 down against a quality side like that it's going to be a very long night.

"A few of us were probably just half a yard off where we needed to be, but in the second half we showed a bit more of what we're about.

"Quick turnaround and hopefully we can put it right on Monday. Belgium is obviously the main one."