Shaka Hislop compares Erling Haaland's career to other famous strikers in the Premier League. (0:56)

How does Erling Haaland compare to the Prem's best? (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for September.

The Manchester City striker took the award following a prolific month in the top flight that saw his score five goals, helping him sit top of the Premier League's goalscorer's tally.

He began the month as he meant to continue, with a brace in a 3-0 victory over neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old found the net again a week later, in a tight-fought draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

A late brace and and assist against Burnley capped off September for Haaland, as City completed a 5-1 rout against the Clarets.

Erling Haaland has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September, scoring five goals and adding an assist. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Haaland's performances this month in all competitions saw him join City's top 10 all-time leading goalscorers, with 133 for Pep Guardiola's side. He also moved to 93 Premier League goals in September, and is on track to surpass Alan Shearer as the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals.

The Norwegian adds another Player of the Month award to his collection, after wins in August 2022, April 2023 and August 2024. He saw off competition from Daichi Kamada, Yankuba Minteh, Robin Roefs, Granit Xhaka and Martín Zubimendi for the award.

- Haaland is on pace to surpass Messi and Ronaldo's best seasons. But is that good?

- Premier League depth charts for most popular teams: Who is key?

- The best teams in Europe right now: Bayern, Kane setting the tone

"I'm really happy to win this award for a fourth time," Haaland said.

"It always means a lot, so thank you to everyone who voted for me. I also want to thank my teammates, the coaches and all the staff -- we do everything together.

"September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten, and got important wins for our fans. I'm happy I could help the team with goals and performances.

"Now we just keep going - keep working hard every day, because there's a tough schedule after the international break. Hopefully we can keep the same level and win even more games."