Jude Bellingham has opened up on feeling vulnerable in an interview to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder revealed he used to search his name on social media as a young player at Birmingham but has learned to brush off criticism from outside.

Speaking as a Laureus Ambassador, Bellingham said: "With the development of social media and technology, there's more ways to attack someone, to make them feel down -- and I think there's still a stigma around talking about mental health.

"I know there's been times where I've felt vulnerable, doubted myself and needed someone to talk to -- and, instead, I've tried to keep up this macho athlete image of, 'I don't need anyone'.

"The truth is that I do, everyone does. And you'll feel a lot better from talking about your feelings and emotions."

Bellingham believes there are still unrealistic expectations placed on sportspeople, saying: "As athletes, it seems like we have the world at our feet or hands -- we can do whatever we want, earn so much money and never be affected by it.

"But the reality is, if we can show vulnerability, then it opens up a bigger conversation for people who are struggling in the darkness. It's the duty of people like me -- and the positions we're in -- to be role models.

"I still think athletes are seen as people who should shut up and take it, which is an old-fashioned outlook.

"That hate can be really tough for athletes -- and I can really empathise with those who struggle with their mental health. Everyone is allowed their opinion on sport, but there should be limits to the horrible things you can say.

"I've never been in a deep hole mentally, but I've been around people who have, and it's sad to see."

Bellingham also highlighted the negative impact of the expectations athletes place on themselves.

"I always try to keep my confidence high, whether it's through self-reassurance, or accepting the fact that I won't complete every pass, I won't beat every player or score and win every game," he added.

"The more comfortable you are with that then the more comfortable you are with knowing you're not perfect."