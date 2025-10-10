Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison break down the good and the bad of Villarreal and Barcelona's LaLiga clash being played in Miami. (2:47)

Barcelona's Dani Olmo will miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria with a calf problem, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed Friday.

Olmo, 27, will return to Barcelona for tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Olmo had joined up with Spain earlier this week with fatigue and some discomfort in his calf.

He trained for 15 minutes on Friday but did not feel comfortable and the decision was made for him to return to Barcelona.

Dani Olmo will undergo tests to discover the extent of his calf injury. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

De la Fuente, who is already missing Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams through injury, will be without Olmo for Saturday's game against Georgia and Tuesday's visit from Bulgaria as La Roja look to book their place at next summer's World Cup.

Spain won their opening two games in the four-team group against Bulgaria and Turkey last month.

Olmo's injury will also set off alarm bells at Barça, who were already without Yamal, Raphinha, Fermín López, Joan García and Gavi for the 4-1 loss at Sevilla before the international break.

Yamal, Raphinha and López are all expected back soon, with the first Clásico of the season around the corner at Real Madrid on Oct. 26.

Before then, Barça host Girona in LaLiga and Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Gavi will not be back for any of those games having been ruled out for up to five months with a knee injury, while goalkeeper García is touch and go for the Clásico, with a November return more likely.