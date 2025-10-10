Arsenal sanctioned for breaking FA Cup ticket rules

Don Hutchison believes Arsenal are getting used to playing with Victor Gyökeres and discusses how they can get the most out of him. (1:01)

Arsenal have been sanctioned for breaching FA Cup ticket rules for last season's third round tie against Manchester United.

The Gunners have been given a suspended £500,000 fine by the Football Association's Professional Game Board, after being unable to provide United with 15% of the tickets issued, as required under competition rules.

Arsenal have been sanctioned by the FA for failing to provide Man United a 15% allocation for their cup tie in January.

The FA said the fine would be triggered if Arsenal are unable to confirm they can comply with competition rules this season, or if they then fail to comply with the rules on ticket allocations in this season's competition.

Mail Sport reported last December that United had made a complaint to the FA about the allocation they received.

It is understood Arsenal had safety concerns around housing United fans in an upper tier of the Emirates Stadium due to the risk of persistent standing.

Both clubs have been contacted by PA for comment.