Lyonnes striker Liana Joseph is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Joseph, 19, endured the injury during the French club's UEFA Women's Champions League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The French forward came on as a substitute during the tie at Meadow Park, only to have to be subsequently replaced herself.

Liana Joseph has torn her ACL Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Lyonnes went on to defeat the reigning champions 2-1 in London.

On Friday, the club confirmed that Joseph had been sent for a scan, which revealed the tear.

"OL Lyonnes confirms Liana Joseph's knee injury against Arsenal," said the club in a statement.

"Medical exams have revealed a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament.

"We are with you in our hearts, Liana."

A timeline for Joseph's return was not given.