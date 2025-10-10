        <
          Women's Champions League: OL Lyonnes confirm Joseph ACL tear

          Oct 10, 2025, 01:52 PM

          Lyonnes striker Liana Joseph is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.

          Joseph, 19, endured the injury during the French club's UEFA Women's Champions League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

          The French forward came on as a substitute during the tie at Meadow Park, only to have to be subsequently replaced herself.

          Lyonnes went on to defeat the reigning champions 2-1 in London.

          On Friday, the club confirmed that Joseph had been sent for a scan, which revealed the tear.

          "OL Lyonnes confirms Liana Joseph's knee injury against Arsenal," said the club in a statement.

          "Medical exams have revealed a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament.

          "We are with you in our hearts, Liana."

          A timeline for Joseph's return was not given.