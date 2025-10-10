Lyonnes striker Liana Joseph is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.
Joseph, 19, endured the injury during the French club's UEFA Women's Champions League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night.
The French forward came on as a substitute during the tie at Meadow Park, only to have to be subsequently replaced herself.
Lyonnes went on to defeat the reigning champions 2-1 in London.
On Friday, the club confirmed that Joseph had been sent for a scan, which revealed the tear.
"OL Lyonnes confirms Liana Joseph's knee injury against Arsenal," said the club in a statement.
"Medical exams have revealed a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament.
"We are with you in our hearts, Liana."
A timeline for Joseph's return was not given.