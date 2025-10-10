Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens debate why Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish weren't named in the England squad. (0:49)

Could Bellingham and Foden be left out of England's World Cup squad? (0:49)

Rangers have condemned a "shameful" fire attack on the statue of former manager Walter Smith.

Footage has emerged on social media of flames on the statue and plinth outside Ibrox Stadium.

A club statement read: "Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night, and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour.

"The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition."

Rangers have condemned a fire attack that took place on the statue of Walter Smith outside the Ibrox on Friday morning. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.15am on Friday, 10 October, 2025, we received a report of fire damage to a statue in the Edmiston Drive area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage."

The bronze statue was unveiled in May 2024 between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand.

The Rangers Fan Advisory Board called for the individual responsible for the "disgusting episode" to be "dealt with accordingly".

Their statement added: "A line was crossed in the shameful, shocking and senseless attack on the Walter Smith statue at Ibrox.

"Walter was not just a Rangers legend, he served the Scottish football community as a whole with dedication and pride over many decades.

"We call on anyone with any information on the lowlife who carried out these cowardly actions to contact the club."

- Rangers chairman admits Russell Martin hiring was 'wrong'

- Steve Clarke: Public should 'love' this Scotland team

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and who can make it

Smith, who died aged 73 in October 2021, led Rangers to 10 league titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as a UEFA Cup final, during two spells in charge at Ibrox.

He arrived at Ibrox as assistant manager to Graeme Souness in 1986 and left in 1998 before returning in 2007 -- following a spell as Scotland boss -- before retiring from management in 2011. Smith was later chairman of Rangers for a short spell in 2013.