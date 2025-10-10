Steve Nicol shows empathy for Rasmus Hojlund and says he was unfairly criticized during his time at Man United. (1:27)

Bruno Fernandes has conceded that he needs to work on his penalties after struggling from the spot this season, but the Manchester United captain insists he loves the pressure that comes with playing for the club.

The usually reliable Portugal midfielder has missed crucial penalties in United's 1-1 draw at Fulham and the 3-1 defeat to Brentford that have contributed to the team's difficult start to their Premier League campaign.

"This season, out of three [penalties], I ended up missing two," Fernandes told a news conference on Friday. "I don't want to miss any of them. It's something I need to study better. I'll always do it with full conviction because there's a coach who trusts me."

Fernandes was foiled by Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher during United's defeat in west London on Sept. 27.

When asked about the prospect of lining up against Kelleher when Portugal take on the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, Fernandes said: "Every day is a good day to settle scores.

"He was stronger. He did very well, and I didn't. But it's not something that affects my head. In a football team, there's something bigger than individuality. Winning is much more important than settling scores with the Irish goalkeeper."

United beat Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford last weekend to climb to 10th in the table and ease the pressure on coach Ruben Amorim.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season -- their worst position since being relegated in 1974 -- while also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes, 31, said he does not consider joining Portugal on international duty as an escape from noise that comes with playing for United.

"They're different things," he said. "Here, it's being at home, it's speaking Portuguese, it's eating Portuguese food. It makes me feel good. But I feel good in Manchester, I love the pressure. It means the goal is bigger, and I'm a person who enjoys challenges.

"I love representing the national team, it's a source of pride. The pressure is the same whether I play for Portugal or for my club. The goal is the same: to win."

Fernandes, who is in his sixth full season at United, turned down a move to Al Hilal in the summer to remain at Old Trafford.

Amorim's decision to deploy Fernandes in a deeper position in midfield instead of his familiar No. 10 has been the subject of much debate, but Fernandes said he sees benefits to playing in both positions.

"I like playing football, regardless of the position, I'll do my best," he said. "Everyone has favorite positions. In a space with a lot of quality, you have to adapt. I played these positions with [coach] Jorge Jesus at Sporting. When you see from the front, you can find more space, the risk is lower.

"When I play as a No. 10, the goal is to create plays, to finish. I adapt to the team game. The most important thing is to win, I want to play my best."

Portugal have won their opening two World Cup qualifiers and lead Group F.