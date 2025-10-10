Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is yet to decide whether or not to include Lionel Messi in his squad for the upcoming game vs. Venezuela. (0:37)

The international friendly match between Argentina and Puerto Rico has been moved from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, it has been announced.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 14 instead of Monday, Oct. 13.

Chicago Park District spokesman Luca Serra said the change in venue was due to low ticket sales.

"Yes, confirming that the Argentina against Puerto Rico match has been canceled in Chicago", Serra told the Associated Press. "The promoter made the decision this morning due to low ticket sales."

The promoter of the match, VMG Sports and Entertainment, has not released an official statement on the move.

An unnamed Argentine Football Association executive told the Associated Press that the game was to be rescheduled amid the immigration crackdown in the city of Chicago.

Argentina's match against Puerto Rico will now take place at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium. Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Inter Miami made the official announcement that the game would instead be held at their facility in Fort Lauderdale, marking the first time either national team feature at Chase Stadium.

"Chase Stadium is set to stage another international friendly, with Inter Miami CF's home ground hosting a matchup between reigning FIFA World Cup and back-to-back Copa America winners Argentina and Puerto Rico this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET," the team said in a press release.

"The occasion presents a historic first-ever matchup between both sides, and the first time both teams will play at Chase Stadium."

ESPN has reached out to the promoter of the match for comment.

Argentina will face Venezuela on Oct. 10 before playing against Puerto Rico on Oct. 14.