The Argentina national team said Friday that Lionel Messi would not be available for the team's friendly against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni teased the possibility of experimenting with the lineup in the match against Venezuela when addressing media on Thursday, but never completely ruled out the captain's participation.

"Yes, we've spoken with [Messi], as we've spoken with everyone. We haven't decided on the team yet. We'll decide until late in the last training session," said Scaloni on Thursday. "It's true that these are games to try out and to see, as I said the other day, and that's what we're going to do. But we'll talk with him and decide today. It's obvious I'd like to try out different options because that's what these are games for, while always respecting the opponent, and today we'll finalize that decision."

Scaloni reiterated that the team was using its upcoming friendlies to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Argentina plays again on Tuesday in a friendly against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That game was originally scheduled to be played in Chicago, but was relocated in part due to poor ticket sales.

Messi's club side Inter Miami has a game on Saturday, sandwiched between Argentina's two friendlies.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano welcomed the opportunity to see Messi play with the club when facing Atlanta United FC in the final home game at Chase Stadium on Saturday, but said he had not spoken to the player about his involvement.

"I'd love it. Imagine being able to have Leo Messi, but the reality is he hasn't been with us, and I'll repeat this because we're talking about Leo," said Mascherano. "But there's Rodrigo [De Paul], there's Telasco [Segovia, who plays for Venezuela].

"Messi can play at any time, obviously. The issue afterward is that I can't talk to you about something that's counterfactual because he's not with us, and the truth is, I haven't spoken to Leo. I haven't spoken to Leo. Now we'll see tonight what happens."

Though Inter Miami already qualified for the 2025 MLS playoffs, the team continues to aim for a higher place on the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage in the post-season.