The Argentina national team, playing without Lionel Messi, beat Venezuela 1-0 on Friday in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Messi was at the stadium watching the match from the stands with his family.

"I decided that Leo [Messi] would not play," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

"We wanted to try Lautaro [Martinez] and Julian [Alvarez] and had Jose Manuel Lopez on the bench. I thought it was a valid option. In the end, Flaco [Jose Manuel Lopez] couldn't enter the game, so he'll enter the next one. But it was my decision, simply that."

Despite his absence, La Albiceleste triumphed against Venezuela with a lone goal by Giovani Lo Celso after connecting with teammate Lautaro Martínez to find the back of the net. Argentina managed to dominate in the final third to record 19 shots, 11 on target, against the South American rival.

When asked if Messi would be available to feature in the team's upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico on October 14, Scaloni remained hopeful.

"Let's hope Messi can be there on Tuesday, we'll see how things unfold in the coming days."

Messi's Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul began the game on the bench for Argentina, substituting in the second half for Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez.

Lionel Messi witnessed Argentina national team's victory over Venezuela from a suite at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, however, welcomed the opportunity to see Messi play with the club when facing Atlanta United at Chase Stadium on Saturday night in a regular-season Major League Soccer match, just one day after Argentina's friendly against Venezuela, before insisting he had not spoken to the player about his involvement.

"I'd love it. Imagine being able to have Leo Messi, but the reality is he hasn't been with us, and I'll repeat this because we're talking about Leo," said Mascherano. "But there's Rodrigo [De Paul], there's Telasco, yes...Messi can play at any time, obviously. The issue afterward is that I can't talk to you about something that's counterfactual because he's not with us, and the truth is, I haven't spoken to Leo. I haven't spoken to Leo. Now we'll see tonight what happens."

Though Inter Miami already qualified for the 2025 MLS playoffs, the team continues to aim for a higher place on the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage in the post-season.

Argentina added that Franco Mastantuono would miss the remainder of the camp due to a left thigh injury.