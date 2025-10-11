The 'Futbol W' crew debate who will miss out on a play-off spot in NWSL. (2:54)

The Kansas City Current set a new NWSL record for points in a season on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Gotham FC at CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City's 62 points eclipses the record of 60 points set by the Orlando Pride last year. The Current still have two more games to play in the regular season and lead the table by 19 points over second-placed Washington.

A Bia Zaneratto header gave the home side the lead at half-time before NWSL scoring leader Temwa Chawinga came off the bench to double the Current's lead in the second half -- taking her league-high goal tally to 15 in the process.

The team's 20 victories are two more than the record that was set last year by both Orlando and the Washington Spirit.

The Current have already set several other records this season as arguably the most dominant team in NWSL history. They clinched the NWSL Shield faster than any team in league history by percentage of games played, securing the trophy 21 games into the 26-game season.

Kansas City also set a new league record last month by going 870 consecutive minutes -- over nine full matches -- without conceding a goal. With Saturday's win over Gotham, Kansas City is now unbeaten in 17 straight league games.

The Current, led by former USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski, will be the No. 1 seed in the eight-team playoffs that begin in November. Andonovski, speaking after the team clinched the Shied in September, said that he isn't thinking about where the Current rank in the NWSL history books, or whether they need to win in the playoffs to confirm their place among the best.

Last year, Orlando won the double - the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship.

"I just want to be the best that we can be and continue to grow as a team," Andonovski said in September. "And if that means winning a championship, I would be more than happy to do it."