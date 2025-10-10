Super Eagles defeat Lesotho to retain hope of World Cup qualification

Nicol: You can't take what Ratcliffe says seriously (1:03)

Ivory Coast and Senegal moved closer to qualifying for next year's FIFA World Cup after resounding victories in the latest round of African qualifiers on Friday.

Ivory Coast beat Seychelles 7-0 to remain top of Group F ahead of Gabon, who defeated Gambia 4-3 away thanks to four goals from captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang -- who also was sent off late in the game -- to keep alive the team's hope of automatic qualification.

With one round remaining, Ivory Coast are one point ahead of Gabon and can clinch a spot at next year's tournament by beating Kenya in their final game.

Senegal beat South Sudan 5-0 to also remain top of their group, two points ahead of Congo DR, who won 1-0 in Togo.

Congo need to defeat Sudan in their final match and hope that Senegal lose at home against Mauritania in order to qualify automatically.

Akor Adams celebrates scoring Nigeria's second, and ultimately decisive, goal against Lesotho. William Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria's first goal, and Hlompho Kalake scored for Lesotho three minutes after Adams' strike. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Three teams still have a chance to qualify from Group C after Benin beat Rwanda 1-0 away while South Africa drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe. That leaves Benin top of the group, two points ahead of South Africa, with Nigeria another point behind after beating Lesotho 2-1.

South Africa must beat Rwanda convincingly in the final round of qualifiers and hope that Nigeria defeat Benin.

South Africa were docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in their first match against Lesotho.

Tunisia, who have already qualified, beat Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 while Sudan and Mauritania drew 0-0.