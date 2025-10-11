Nigeria win but only after almost throwing it all away

Spain's Mikel Merino talks about the absence of Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal in the squad ahead of the Spanish team clash vs. Georgia. (0:23)

Nigeria secured the win they needed, beating Lesotho 2-1, to ensure the race for qualification to next year's FIFA World Cup goes down to the wire in Group C.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong nailed a penalty kick to make up somewhat for his own goal during the previous round of matches, and Akor Adams, fresh off scoring against Barcelona last week, scored to claim a two-goal advantage.

But the Super Eagles made life difficult for themselves, as has been typical of throughout this qualifying series, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at the centre of the show.

Within minutes of Adams' goal, the usually reliable Nwabali flapped casually at a cross, palming the ball into the path of Lesotho's Hlompho Kalake, who instinctively looped the ball over the Nigeria keeper.

Nwabali was again the architect of near disaster with the game petering out in stoppage time, getting into a mess with Semi Ajayi, and Lesotho's Fusi Matlabe pounced on the ball and took an instinctive shot; millions of Nigerians watched in shock and disbelief as the ball dribbled just wide of the far post.

The Super Eagles held on, and lived to fight another day. But once again, on the basis of their display, it is hard to see them anywhere near a World Cup team.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong got the Super Eagles on their way against Lesotho with a successful penalty. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

World Cup qualification: The door remans open -- for now

Things could have been much worse. South Africa could have won. The Super Eagles could have drawn the game, and completely ruled themselves out. Thankfully For their fans, they did not.

For nearly an hour, Nigeria huffed and puffed, got in each other's way, misplaced passed, hit woodwork, and tested the goalkeeper, all to no avail.

It took a handball in the box to block a Moses Simon shot, a penalty awarded by Chadian referee Mahamat Allaoui, and nerves of steel from Troost-Ekong to convert the spot kick for Nigeria to be in front. Akor Adams went on as a substitute in the second half, and added the second goal on his debut, before Nwabali almost handed a point to Lesotho. Somehow the Super Eagles clung to the three points.

Now they need things to go their way even further in the final round of games on Tuesday. But there is really only one pathway that sees them qualify for the World Cup, and that involves South Africa failing to win at home to Rwanda. If that happens and Nigeria beat Benin, the Super Eagles qualify as group winners.

If South Africa win, Nigeria's only pathway is via the playoffs, and it is a real stretch to envisage this team winning the sole continental ticket then claim the intercontinental playoff place.

How do you solve a problem like Nwabali?

Stanley Nwabali had emerged as the solution to Nigeria's goalkeeping issues, at a time when he was sorely needed. The former Go Round FC shot stopper has seemingly become too comfortable in the role of first choice, however, and forgotten how to stay locked in to get results.

Again Rwanda, in the previous round of matches, only by the grace of the referee did his decision to have a go at an opposition forward not end in a red card that would have seriously compromised the Super Eagles' chances.

And on this night in Polokwane, in South Africa, two very poor decisions almost snatched a draw, and elimination, from the jaws of victory.

The first decision led to the goal that has serious consequences: Instead of needing to defeat Benin by one goal to qualify if South Africa do not defeat Rwanda, the Super Eagles now need to win by two clear goals.

Nwabali needs a fire lit under him by some competition, whether or not Nigeria make the World Cup. Maduka Okoye's suspension ends on Oct. 20, and good local goalkeepers such as Amas Obasogie can provide further competition.

During his time, Vincent Enyeama was fueled by competition from the likes of Austin Ejide and Dele Ayenugba. Peter Rufai had Ike Shorunmu breathing down his neck, and Emmanuel Okala had Best Ogedegbe for company. Nwabali needs competition to stay locked in.

Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare fail to click

Tolu Arokodare has shown himself to be more than an able deputy for Victor Osimhen when the latter was unavailable for the Super Eagles, or when introduced as a substitute.

From the Unity Cup, to the previous round of World Cup qualifiers, Tolu looked sharp as nails.

With the Super Eagles needing to score goals, head coach Éric Sekou Chelle not unexpectedly selected the twin towers to force the issue against Lesotho.

Playing as a combination did not bring the expected results, however. The forwards got in each other's way, and failed to figure out a solution that worked for either.

In their defense, they had not previously played together -- and they might figure out a combination somewhere down the line.

The Super Eagles' attack failed to come into life until Arokodare was replaced by Adams.

Akor Adams celebrates scoring Nigeria's second, and ultimately decisive, goal against Lesotho. William Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria's first goal, and Hlompho Kalake scored for Lesotho three minutes after Adams' strike. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Akor Adams announces himself

Many pundits have been calling for Adams' inclusion in the Super Eagles, and how the forward took his opportunity to announce himself.

Fresh from scoring for Sevilla against Barcelona in LaLiga, Sekou Chelle sent him on to replace Arokodare.

Within seconds of entering the pitch, he showed why he could be such an asset -- drifting to the far side as two defenders converged on Osimhen. The former Africa Player of the Year was quick to release the ball to his strike partner, who juked past one defender with a sleek crossover before rifling into the far bottom corner.

If the Arokodare-Osimhen combo did not worked, this could be one to keep an eye on.

Ademola Lookman's yellow card puts Nigeria on tightrope

Before the game, Ademola Lookman was one of a number of Nigeria players with a yellow card and flirting with suspension for the final fixture against Benin.

The expectation was that all the players on the brink of suspension would keep their head as much as possible to keep from being suspended for the next game.

It was not to be.

Scythed from behind by his marker, Lookman lost his temper, turned and lashed out. The Lesotho player made a meal of what appeared to be a simple shirt grab, grabbing his face and going down writhing apparent pain. The referee, deceived, produced a yellow card, and Lookman will not be involved against Benin in Uyo.

His absence leaves Nigeria short a key player for a crucial game.