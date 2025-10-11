The USMNT pounce on a defensive error before setting up Folarin Balogun to level things up vs. Ecuador. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

A second-half equalizer from Folarin Balogun earned the U.S. men's national team a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in Austin, Texas on Friday night.

Despite the home side finding themselves down 1-0 at Q2 Stadium after a 24th-minute goal from Enner Valencia, the U.S. impressed with its attacking momentum in the early stages of the exhibition. Eager to alter the scoreline, the USMNT finished the first half with 66% possession and six shots, but remained scoreless by the midway break after some clever saves from Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez.

In the second half, the Americans continued their pressure in the final third.

Coupled with the introductions of some attack-minded names such as Diego Luna and Alex Freeman, the U.S. ramped up its efforts, eventually leading to Balogun's equalizer in the 71st minute. Seeking a win, manager Mauricio Pochettino then brought on Christian Pulisic and Haji Wright.

Nonetheless, Ecuador impressed with their defensive poise and held onto the 1-1 scoreline by the final whistle.

Looking ahead in their ongoing FIFA World Cup preparation, Pochettino and his U.S. roster will close out this month's international break with another friendly on Tuesday against Australia.

Manager rating out of 10

Mauricio Pochettino, 7 -- It's not a win and it's not ideal to be down 1-0 so early on, but Pochettino did well to create a dynamic approach with plenty of quick buildups in his 3-4-2-1 formation. Were it not for some highlight-worthy stops from Galíndez, the USMNT could have arguably been the ones that took the initial lead in the friendly. It's the little details that Pochettino will need to work on with his roster, which will need to be more efficient with their lengthy list of dead-ball situations and possession, but against a dangerous opponent, Friday was a satisfactory performance.

Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best; 5 = average)

GK Matt Freese, 6 -- There shouldn't be too much criticism for Valencia's goal, but in a match where small details were the difference, Freese was unable to tighten up in one of the most crucial moments of the friendly. That said, he provided a good high claim and save in the second half.

DF Tim Ream, 7 -- Reliable with his duels on the ground and in the air, the 38-year-old captain worked well in the altered defensive setup. At the moment, a starting spot is his to lose.

DF Chris Richards, 5 -- How do you rate a defender who was a step behind Valencia for the goal, but also nearly scored off a corner minutes later? An up-and-down game for the member of the backline that was shown a yellow but was also a threat off corners.

DF Miles Robinson, 7 -- Robinson looked comfortable in the back three, and regardless of an unlucky yellow that he earned, that did little to halt his aggressiveness and occasional movement forward.

Folarin Balogun's 71st-minute goal earned the USMNT a 1-1 draw against Ecuador on Friday night. Aric Becker/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

MF Max Arfsten, 6 -- Defensively average, but creative going forward, Arfsten should continue to get minutes in the 3-4-2-1 formation. However, he should be surpassed by Antonee Robinson, once healthy.

MF Tanner Tessmann, 6 -- An important midfield connector, but also someone who won't be stealing any headlines after occasionally looking quiet in the heart of the XI. Still has more to prove, even with his hockey assist.

MF Aidan Morris, 8 -- Earning his first start in almost a full year, Morris was highly involved and was constantly buzzing around the midfield with his ability to progress the ball. A step forward for the 23-year-old, who also showcased some vital tackles.

MF Tim Weah, 7 -- Playing as a "fake wing back" (as he put it pre-game to TNT), Weah made exciting runs on the right flank and also stepped up with a couple of shots of his own. Versatile with his positioning, the Marseille player didn't seem to mind being in a deeper spot.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

AM Weston McKennie, 7 -- The Juventus man should have had an assist late in first half, and as the game progressed, he became even more involved in the buildup of clever plays. In one of the most high-pressing roles, McKennie looked effective.

AM Malik Tillman, 8 -- Connected well with Balogun, made rapid connections in the frontline and midfield, and eventually provided a well-earned assist by the second half.

FW Folarin Balogun, 9 -- Balogun worked exceedingly hard in physical battles against Ecuador. Regardless of this, he still made decisive runs in the final third, provided threatening shots, and slotted in the equalizer for the USMNT in the second half.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

AM Diego Luna, 6 -- Looked eager to be involved in the attack and provided a shot on target.

DF Alex Freeman, 7 -- Able to win the ball back in crucial spots and made pacy sprints down the right flank.

DF Mark McKenzie, NR -- Provided two clearances and blocked a shot.

FW Christian Pulisic, NR -- Pochettino noted pre-game that the AC Milan player had an ankle issue, which limited his time on Friday.

MF Cristian Roldan, NR -- Rapidly connected 10 of 12 passes in the final stages of the game.

FW Haji Wright, NR -- Quickly provided a couple of shots in his cameo appearance.