Hislop: Messi is showing no signs of slowing down at Inter Miami (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar could reunite at Inter Miami, while Liverpool want Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano for their defense. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Isak: No contact with Howe since Newcastle exit

- USWNT forward Sears inks new Louisville deal

- Barcelona seeking to rebuild 'bridges' with UEFA

Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar could reunite at Inter Miami. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Inter Miami could reunite former Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez with Neymar in a blockbuster move,, says The Daily Mail. The "MSN" trio was one of the most feared frontlines in the world before Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222 million in 2017. But now that Messi and Suarez are nearing retirement at the age of 38, the MLS club are looking to make one final move to bring in the 33-year-old Neymar, who has struggled with injury since moving back to Santos earlier this year. No negotiations have taken place yet, but the Brazil international could be open to joining Miami, while his representatives recognize that there is value on and off the pitch in moving to the U.S. in a World Cup year.

- Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano are among the candidates as Liverpool look to strengthen their defense, says Florian Plettenberg. The Reds nearly landed Guehi in the summer for £35 million and will return for him in January, while they also want a new winger. But the club are relaxed about the next two windows and won't make moves on the same scale as they did this year. when they broke the Premier League single-window spending record, with deals worth around £450 million.

- Levante striker Etta Eyong has emerged as an option for Barcelona if the Blaugrana look for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski if the 37-year-old doesn't renew his contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. Eyong, 21, has a €30 million release clause but Barcelona wouldn't be able to make a move in January as he has already played for two clubs (Villarreal and Levante) this term, recording five goals and three assists in eight LaLiga matches.

- Bayern Munich's efforts to sign a center have led to a few options, according to Bild's Christian Falk. Nottingham Forest's Murillo and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck are on their shortlist, but Marc Guehi is the priority. Bayern could also do a deal with Juventus as the Italian club want Raphaël Guerreiro and Josip Stanisic, while Bayern like Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic.

- Real Madrid are considering making a move to sign Juventus superstar Kenan Yildiz, according to Corriere dello Sport. Yildiz, 20, has been on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea after some impressive performances in Serie A this season. Indeed, the Blues had already seen an €80 million offer rejected over the summer. But now Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is considering replacing Vinicius Jr. with the Turkey international.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:27 Was Manchester United the problem for Rasmus Højlund? Steve Nicol shows empathy for Rasmus Hojlund and says he was unfairly criticized during his time at Man United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is considering a January loan move, with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all wanting to sign him. (TEAMtalk)

- Teenage Brazil striker Endrick could leave Real Madrid on loan in January to get more game time and aid his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup. (Athletic)

- Bournemouth are demanding a fee of over £100m from clubs interested in signing winger Antoine Semenyo as they aim to see off interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham are one of the many clubs keen on Brentford forward Kevin Schade. (Sky Germany)

- Barcelona are interested in 17-year-old Nantes center back Tylel Tati but could face competition from the Premier League. (Sport)

- Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is concerned about missing the 2026 World Cup with Netherlands and wants to go on loan to Roma in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Napoli will try again to sign Sevilla right back Juanlu Sanchez after their unsuccessful efforts in the summer, while Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill has been identified as their backup option. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is determined to bring Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson back to the club despite a deal being difficult to complete. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham have enquired about AS Trencin winger Sani Suleiman following his impressive performances for Nigeria in the U20 World Cup, with Rangers being one of the clubs who could provide competition for the 19-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

- England midfielder Adam Wharton is happy at Crystal Palace amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. (TEAMtalk)

- Despite Niccolo Pisilli's struggles for game time at Roma, any discussions about the midfielder's future will wait for the summer with a January exit being out of the question. (Calciomercato)

- Defender Yann Bisseck could look to leave Internazionale in January to aid his chances of playing in the World Cup, with Crystal Palace interested in the 24-year-old. (Bild)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are keen to reopen talks regarding a loan for Newcastle United forward William Osula after missing out on him in the summer. (Football Insider)