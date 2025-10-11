Wales vs Belgium: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Wales face Belgium in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Monday night, with a win imperative for both teams to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year's tournament alive.

The last time these two sides faced each other was in June at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, when Kevin De Bruyne's winner two minutes from time gave Belgium a 4-3 win in a thriller, in the reverse fixture.

Belgium are coming into this game on the back of a disappointing result as they could only manage a 0-0 draw against North Macedonia in Gent on Friday night. Wales meanwhile come into this game on the back of a rather sobering experience at Wembley against England on Thursday night, as they conceded three goals in the first 20 minutes of the game, in an eventual 3-0 loss. They did play better in the second half, so that is what Craig Bellamy will take heart from.

As it stands, North Macedonia sit atop this group, with 12 points from six games. Both Belgium and Wales have played a game less than the Macedonians, with Belgium on 11 points, and Wales on 10. A draw here would mean that the group would still be wide open with Wales still having to welcome North Macedonia to Cardiff next month.

A win is more imperative for Wales in this one than it is for Belgium, who play Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein in their last two qualifying games next month -- both games that they would be expected to win.

How to watch:

The match will be available on the BBC in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, October 13, 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12.15 a.m. IST, Tuesday and 5:45 a.m. AEST, Tuesday)

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Daniel Siebert

VAR: Pascal Müller

Expected Lineups:

Wales (4-3-3)

GK: Adam Davies

RB: Neco Williams | CB: Joe Rodon | CB: Ben Davies | LB: Jay Da Silva

CM: Harry Wilson | CM: Ethan Ampadu | CM: Liam Cullen

RW: David Brooks | CF: Kieffer Moore | LW: Brennan Johnson

Belgium (4-3-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois

RB: Timothy Castagne | CB: Zeno Debast | CB: Arthur Theate | LB: Maxime de Cuyper

CM: Hans Vanaken | CM: Amadou Onana | CM: Kevin de Bruyne

RW: Malick Fofana | CF: Lois Openda | LW: Jeremy Doku

Stats:

Belgium have won 8 of the 18 previous games they have played against Wales, while the Welsh have only won 5 of those 18 games.

Belgium are ranked eighth in the world in FIFA rankings, a fair way ahead of Wales, who are ranked 30th.

De Bruyne has scored more goals in this qualification campaign (four) than any other player from these two teams.

Three Belgian players -- de Bruyne, Jérémy Doku and Youri Tielemans have scored more goals in this qualification campaign than Wales' top scorers Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson, both of whom have scored two goals each.

