Take a look at every World Cup ball made by Adidas since 1970. (1:27)

The evolution of every World Cup ball since 1970 (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

France captain Kylian Mbappé will miss his team's World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Monday because of a right ankle injury, France's football federation (FFF) said Saturday.

The Real Madrid star scored in France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday but limped off the pitch in the 83rd minute. Just before the international break, he had hurt the same ankle while playing against Villarreal.

France confirmed that their star forward would not make the trip to Reykjavik, and that he would instead return to Madrid.

"Upon the French delegation's return to Clairefontaine, the French team captain spoke with Didier Deschamps," FFF said in a statement.

- Mbappé warning to Yamal critics: 'Leave him alone'

- Race to the 2026 World Cup: Who can book their place this week?

- Infantino: Need 'open mind' on World Cup calendar

"The national coach has confirmed his absence. Kylian Mbappé has been released to his club and will not be replaced."

France, runners-up at the 2022 World Cup, are off to a perfect start in the qualification process for the 2026 edition. They have won all three of their games in Group D.

Information from ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.