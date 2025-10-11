England boss Thomas Tuchel believes that atmosphere at Wembley "didn't match the performance" following his side's 3-0 win over Wales. (2:48)

Tuchel goes in on England fans over Wembley atmosphere (2:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Jarell Quansah has withdrawn from England's World Cup qualifier against Latvia with a knee injury.

The defender, 22, was unable to play any part in the Three Lions' friendly win against Wales at Wembley on Thursday.

Quansah is yet to make his senior debut, despite being called into five different England camps by Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley and Thomas Tuchel.

A statement from the Three Lions read: "Jarell Quansah will miss England's forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Latvia through injury.

- Do England need to ditch Wembley? Tuchel says no

- Bellingham opens up on World Mental Health Day

- Rice: Dropped England stars will be back soon

- Rooney disagrees with Gerrard's England take

"The Bayer Leverkusen defender returned to his club as a precaution following Thursday's 3-0 victory over Wales. No further squad additions are planned at this moment in time."

Tuchel said on Wednesday night said: "He [Quansah] pulled out [of training] today at short notice. He has inflammation on the patella tendon and couldn't train."

England could qualify for next year's World Cup with two matches to spare if they beat Latvia on Tuesday and results elsewhere in Group K go their way.