Newcastle United have appointed Ross Wilson as their new sporting director after finally landing a replacement for Paul Mitchell, the club has announced.

Nottingham Forest's former chief football officer will be responsible for sporting strategy, development and recruitment across men's, women's and academy teams at St James' Park.

He takes up the reins relinquished by Mitchell in June just 11 months after he was asked to step into the role vacated by Dan Ashworth and will work alongside new chief executive officer David Hopkinson, whose arrival was announced last month.

Wilson, previously sporting director at Rangers, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here at Newcastle United. This is such a special club and I fully understand the passion, ambition and expectations of our incredible supporters, as well as the ambition and desire of our ownership to keep developing and building an even stronger Newcastle United.

"My conversations with ownership have been extremely positive, and I've also been in regular contact with [head coach] Eddie Howe and David Hopkinson.

"The trust, cohesion and alignment we're building already feels strong, and we believe that being united as a team will be so important as we continue to move the club forward together."