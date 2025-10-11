Open Extended Reactions

Ibrahima Konaté has returned to Merseyside with a minor thigh problem, the FFF have confirmed. Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.

The 26-year-old was named on the bench for France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan on Thursday but did not feature, having trained separately from the squad earlier in the week at Clairefontaine.

A statement by the French Football Federation has confirmed that the centre-back has now returned to Merseyside for further assessment -- citing a "discomfort in the right quadriceps".

Arne Slot's side take on Manchester United after the international break -- leaving Liverpool with injury problems as Giovanni Leoni, who had surgery on his left ACL left week, likely out for a year, and Alisson Becker still unavailable.

Hugo Ekitike was named in the France squad despite injury concerns, starting and providing an assist against Azerbaijan.

Benjamin Pavard has been named as Konaté's replacement, and will link up with Les Bleus ahead of their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday against Iceland in Reykjavik.