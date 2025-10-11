Open Extended Reactions

Billy Gilmour has voiced his frustration at missing out on Scotland's starting line-up against Greece, but emphasised he is committed to helping his team while earning his place.

Gilmour has a strong chance of starting against Belarus on Sunday -- after Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie both received yellow cards that triggered suspensions.

Both scored in the 3-1 win but Gilmour came on just before Thursday's World Cup qualifier turned in Scotland's favour.

"It's never nice to sit on the bench. I don't think anyone likes it. It wasn't great, but we've got a squad here and you need to be ready when called upon," the Napoli midfielder said.

"I need to show when I come on that I should be starting and that goes for the other boys as well. It's never nice, but you need to just be ready to take your chance when you get on.

"Of course, it's frustrating when you find out you're on the bench and then take the day to think things through. Then after that, when you're back on the pitch and you need to help the starting team prepare, you need to be fully there. It's a squad game and I can't be moaning.

"I need to make sure I'm there helping the boys because as a squad we're right together and no-one's done that.

"You have to have a positive mentality and try to change his mind. There's good players in our team, especially in the midfield, we're all competing for the same position. Competition is high, but you need to try and stand out and make sure you're picked in the first eleven."

Gilmour, who is set to win his 43rd cap, added: "I don't think I need to come on and make a point. It's more come on and help the team and show my qualities when I come on to try and get on the ball and play.

"Of course, against Greece, it's difficult. They're a very good team. When I came on, it was a lot of running and a lot of tracking. I think you have to just come on and do your job, what the manager tells you to do."

Scotland have enjoyed a hugely encouraging first half of their campaign with a point in Denmark giving them a strong platform.

Goal difference might be a factor though as the Danes won 6-0 against Belarus in midweek and Greece hit five past them, while Scotland had to settle for a 2-0 victory over their opponents on the road.

The Tartan Army will be looking for goals at Hampden on Sunday but Gilmour is showing the visitors full respect.

"From when we played them last, they were also a good team," the 24-year-old said. "They tried to play.

"For me and the team, we hope to be on the ball a lot more, be on the front foot and try and win the game.

"We'll need to be at it and make sure we're clinical and just try to get the three points."