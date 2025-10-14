Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison break down the good and the bad of Villarreal and Barcelona's LaLiga clash being played in Miami. (2:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have announced the launch of a special edition shirt in collaboration with pop star Ed Sheeran for the Clásico against Real Madrid later this month.

Iconography from Sheeran's eighth studio album, Play, will appear on the front of Barça's shirt at the Santiago Bernabéu on Oct. 26 as part of the club's continued sponsorship agreement with Spotify.

A week earlier, on Oct. 19, Barça's women's team will adorn the jersey in their Liga F match against Granada.

The English singer becomes the seventh act to appear in place of the Spotify logo on Barça's kit, following Drake, Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, KAROL G, Coldplay and Travis Scott.

"Seeing my new album Play on the Barca shirt is something I'm proud of," Sheeran said.

"I'm a big fan of football and Barcelona. I love that we get to merge the worlds of music and football in such a fun way."

Barcelona will wear a special edition Ed Sheeran shirt for the Clásico against Real Madrid later this month. Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

It is not the first time Sheeran has linked up with a football club.

He is a minority investor in English Championship side Ipswich Town, who he supports. Until this season, he had also sponsored Ipswich's shirts over a four year period with branding from his +−=÷× Tour.

Inspired by the club's founding year, Barça will make 1,899 limited edition jerseys available to purchase, while they will also release a merchandise collection hooked on the Play iconography.

The partnership has received the seal of approval form the players.

"Ed's songs have been part of our dressing-room playlist for a long time, so seeing his new album on the front of our shirts feels really special," Barça and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski said.

- Shattering soccer myths: Man Utd, Barca need tactical flexibility

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

- Jordi Alba reveals retirement decision came after change of heart

"Music and football both bring fans together in powerful ways. I'm proud to represent that connection on the pitch."

Barça's trip to Madrid at the end of October will likely be a meeting between the top two in LaLiga, with Madrid currently two points clear of Barça at the summit after eight matches.

The two rivals met four times last year, with Barça winning on all four occasions: twice in LaLiga and also in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa finals.

Prior to the Clásico, Barça host Girona in LaLiga and Olympiacos in the Champions League, while Real Madrid face Getafe away and Juventus at home.