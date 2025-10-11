Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Captain Lionel Messi will form part of the Inter Miami CF squad to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday night at Chase Stadium, sources told ESPN, briefly leaving international duty with the Argentina national team to join his club.

Messi was called up by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni for the two friendly matches of the October FIFA window against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, but in a rare set of circumstances he will be able to play in Miami's second-to-last MLS match of the regular season.

The captain was not in the squad for Argentina's first game of the October window -- a 1-0 win over Venezuela on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami -- with Scaloni revealing he made the decision to leave Messi out of the roster.

"I decided that Leo [Messi] would not play. We wanted to try Lautaro [Martinez] and Julián [Álvarez] and had Jose Manuel Lopez on the bench," Scaloni said after Friday's game. "I thought it was a valid option. In the end, Flaco [Jose Manuel Lopez] couldn't enter the game, so he'll enter the next one. But it was my decision, simply that."

Earlier in the week, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said he would welcome the chance for Messi to play on Saturday between the two Argentina friendlies, but added he did not know whether or not it was a possibility.

Inter Miami has qualified for the 2025 MLS playoffs but continues to fight for a higher spot on the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage in the postseason. The team currently sits in third place with 59 points in 32 games. The Philadelphia Union have already clinched first place in the Eastern Conference and the Supporters' Shield title for the MLS team with the most regular-season points.

When asked if Messi would be available to feature in the team's upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico on Oct. 14, Scaloni remained hopeful.

"Let's hope Messi can be there on Tuesday, we'll see how things unfold in the coming days," Scaloni said after the win over Venezuela.

Argentina's match against Puerto Rico on Tuesday will be played at Chase Stadium after it was relocated from Chicago this week.

Messi is tied with LAFC striker Denis Bouanga for most goals in MLS this season at 24, making the last two games of the season crucial for the 2025 Golden Boot race. Bouanga and LAFC play away against Austin FC on Sunday.