PA understand Steven Gerrard has declined the Rangers job, after Russell Martin was dismissed earlier this week. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has ruled himself out of contention to return as Rangers boss, the PA news agency reports.

The 45-year-old had been the frontrunner to replace the sacked Russell Martin as head coach -- but PA understand after holding constructive discussions with the club, he felt the timing was not right for a return to Ibrox.

It is understood that the conversations were positive and both sides agreed to leave the door open for the future.

Martin was sacked last weekend after just four months in charge, with the team having won just one of their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches.

Gerrard, who left his role in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in January, is a hero to many Rangers supporters after leading them to the title in 2020-21, which remains the only time they have won the league since their financial implosion in 2012.

He left the club later that year after three years in charge to take over at Aston Villa.

In an interview with the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast released this week, Gerrard revealed he had "a bit of unfinished business" in management and wanted "to be at a team that's going to compete to win because I think that suits me better".

Rangers Under-19 coach Steven Smith is currently overseeing first-team training on an interim basis along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Other names to have been touted as potential successors to Martin include Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche.