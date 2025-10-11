Socceroos spoil Canada's party as World Cup momentum grows

Open Extended Reactions

MONTRÉAL, Canada -- Back when he was Melbourne Victory coach, Tony Popovic once described the chance to play the role of villain and ruin an opponent's fairytale as beautiful. If he still feels the same way as Socceroos boss, then Friday evening's 1-0 win over Canada might have been one of the most magnificent victories that he's been a part of.

Canada's meeting with Australia at Montréal's Stade Saputo was supposed to be a homecoming and a celebration. Les Rouges hadn't played in the Québec capital since 2017 and, adding to the sense of civic pride, they'd returned with a collection of Francophiles in the squad. With a home World Cup approaching, wins over Romania and Wales in the last window had pushed them to a record-high FIFA ranking of 26. Prime Minister Mark Carney was in attendance. So was FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Montréal expected a party. Instead, they got 60% of the ball, 17 shots to five, eight shots on target to one, and a 1-0 loss. They got Mohamed Toure registering his fourth goal involvement in three games when he sent in a cross that initially appeared set to be cleared by Niko Sigur, only for Nestory Irankunda to pounce and send a tackle-cum-shot into the back of the net for his second international goal in as many games.

The hosts got Paul Izzo making a record-setting eight saves and laying down a challenge to Mathew Ryan for the Socceroos' No. 1 shirt. And they got to see Australia make it seven wins on the bounce, 11 games unbeaten, and join Argentina (who did it twice), the Netherlands, and Mexico amongst the only sides to defeat Canada inside 90 minutes since the appointment of Jesse Marsch. Prime Minister Carney, welcome to Popaball.

"I think the biggest disappointment the guys have is they knew that the crowd was great, and they wanted to electrify them," Marsch reflected post-game. "You could see the disappointment in their faces, because they wanted the crowd to feel the energy of the team and what's being done with the team."

By the time the final whistle rang out, any mirth and goodwill that had filled the stands before the kickoff had dissipated. Jeers rained down as fans sought an outlet for their frustration as their side repeatedly slammed their heads against an Izzo-shaped brick wall; his most incredible save came amid a helter-skelter ending in the 90th minute, when Liam Millar found a wide-open Jacob Shaffelburg, only for his resulting shot to be denied by the sprawling custodian.

"I'm very happy with the performance," Izzo reflected. "Honestly, I'm a bit lost for words at the moment. I'm taking every game as I can. I wasn't expecting to play today. But I was given an opportunity, and I really wanted to take it again with both hands."

Those playing red wore their frayed emotions on their sleeve, too; Joel Waterman and Tani Oluwaseyi both got into a shoving match with Irankunda in stoppage time, only to be met by a goalscorer who refused to take a backwards step. Restrained by Ryan and the Socceroos' bench, the teenager was immediately substituted by Popovic and pulled in for a bearhug with a message of support for the matchwinner and chief windup merchant.

"That's something more for me and him that we shared," Popovic said of their discussion. "I'm just proud of his contribution. He's a young man who has so much growth to come. Now, in the last two games, he's scored goals for Australia.

"He's 19 years old, and we have a striker [Mohamed Toure] that's 21 starting here, away from home against Canada. Very proud of them.

"And that's part of football. He doesn't back down. He was coming off regardless of what happened there."

Canada's Joel Waterman and Socceroos forward Nestory Irankunda were seen exchanging pleasantries. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Ultimately, Australia came to Montréal and did what they do: frustrate, absorb, and make their foes pay. Few will care for the boos and some, like Connor Metcalfe, quietly emerging as a key cog in Popovic's plans, might even have enjoyed them. Canada, meanwhile, will join an increasingly impressive-looking list of nations that would feel they did enough to beat the Socceroos, only to lose.

Yet there were lessons amidst the spectacle, too. Because, as the stat sheet and Izzo's man-of-the-match antics would hint at, Australia still had to ride their luck at times -- even if breaking down low blocks has been a consistent challenge for Canada.

For much of the contest, Marsch's side would move the ball forward against a defence that was able to maintain its shape and, should the attack be maintained for an extended period, eventually settle into a low block. Against this highly organised defensive front, possessing cover for its cover, space would be at a premium and angles to goal fleeting. This saw passes being closed down, crosses being cleared, and shots being smothered. That's all expected; the Socceroos are very good at defending, to the point we almost take it for granted.

But there were moments of danger, particularly when the Canadians were able to counter-press (one of the most effective tools for breaking down a low block) and didn't afford a chance at a unified front. Invariably, winger Tajon Buchanan was at the heart of these efforts, giving Australia's Kye Rowles -- who started as a wingback once more as part of Popovic's pre-World Cup experimentation -- fits as he repeatedly burst into the box and created shots or angles to pass.

Many of these moments arose because against the Canadian press or counter-press, Australia's attempts to play out for much of the game were largely unsuccessful. The profiles of Rowles, debutant fullback Jacob Italiano, and midfield pivots Max Balard and Aiden O'Neill didn't gel, and moves forward would often either break down just as soon as they began or were snuffed out when an attempt was made to bypass the midfield entirely with a 50/50 long ball. Rowles is a proven World Cup performer at center back, but as the flanker of a five, there are stronger options.

Things started to change in the second half as the game stretch and really kicked into gear with the introduction of Patrick Yazbek and wingbacks Lewis Miller and Jordy Bos around the hour mark; it taking just seconds, and one Bos run down the left and cross into the box, to demonstrate the importance of having wingbacks that have the physicality and willingness to bomb up and down the flanks -- and force opponents to respect that possibility -- in Popovic's system.

Expecting any drastic overhauls in the way the Socceroos play is unrealistic. And unfair. Eleven games unbeaten and seven wins straight is a platform that demands to be built on for the World Cup. However, as shown in the second half, earning wins in the way the Socceroos have is made infinitely easier when you're helping yourself. And Popovic and his staff know this, and they've highlighted possession as a key focus heading into next year's World Cup.

"It wasn't our intention to let them have that much ball. But in certain areas of the park, they're very strong," said Popovic.

"Would I have liked us to do more with the ball? Yes. But those 20 minutes in the second half were excellent for us. Our challenge is how do we sustain that for longer periods?"

If they can unlock a greater level of adaptability and fluidity, with the next stern test to come against the United States on Tuesday in Denver, will be telling come 2026. But it's a lot easier to do this work when you're winning games. And the Socceroos are also getting rather good at that, which is pretty important as well.