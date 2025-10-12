Transfer rumors, news: Man United to move for Wharton

Nicol: You can't take what Ratcliffe says seriously (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is a target for Manchester United, while Real Madrid are ramping up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Isak: No contact with Howe since Newcastle exit

- USWNT forward Sears inks new Louisville deal

- Barcelona seeking to rebuild 'bridges' with UEFA

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a host of top clubs. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are plotting a £60 million bid to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Star. With United boss Ruben Amorim keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park, the 21-year-old has emerged as a leading candidate. Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are expected to leave Old Trafford in the long term, leaving a massive hole in midfield that a player of Wharton's quality could soon fill. The Red Devils previously looked at Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, but a reported transfer valuation north of £100 million looks to have cooled their interest.

- Real Madrid have also been linked with Wharton but are now "ramping up" their interest in Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández, says Football Insider. Any potential transfer will hinge upon Fernández's desire to make the move, as an offer in excess of £100 million could bring Chelsea to the negotiation table. Los Blancos are also monitoring his teammate Moisés Caicedo, who has caught the eye this season in the Premier League.

- FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa is on Tottenham Hotspur's radar, according to a report from TEAMtalk. With Thomas Frank's current striking options, Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani, blighted by injuries, the club are on the lookout for reinforcements. Aghehowa, 21, has already scored five goals in seven league games this season, underlining why the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United were heavily linked with him throughout the summer.

- Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo and could launch a bid in the future, Football Insider reports. With a host of defenders out due to injury, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is keen to add some quality at the back. According to the report, a future move for Araújo, while difficult to agree, may be aided by Barcelona's ongoing financial issues.

- Juventus could explore a move for Al Hilal star Sergej Milinković-Savić in January, Tuttosport has revealed. The Serbia international is reported to be keen on a return to Europe, and more specifically to Italy, as he previously stood out for Lazio. Juventus will have to let players go in order secure a deal for a transfer fee, but they could also wait until next summer when the 30-year-old's contract expires.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:02 Does Haaland need to play at the World Cup to become a global superstar? The ESPN FC crew debate if Erling Haaland needs to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to become a global superstar.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid want to land Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and are ready to let forward Vinicius Junior, 25, depart for a world-record fee (of over €222 million) to make it happen. (Caught Offside)

- Barcelona are "ecstatic" with Marcus Rashford's development on loan from Man United and are ready to sign him permanently for an initial €30 million. (Sun)

- Bayer Leverkusen have a genuine interest in Djurgarden midfielder Matias Siltanen. The 18-year-old has also been linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich are ready to hand defender Dayot Upamecano, 26, a new contract that would extend his terms beyond 2026, amid interest from Liverpool. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is of interest to Turkish giants Galatasaray, having struggled for game time. (Daily Star)

- West Ham United defender Max Kilman could replace Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace if the latter moves to Liverpool. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan and Internazionale are monitoring Spanish center back Mario Gila, as the 25-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension with Lazio. (Nicolo Schira)

- Torino are eyeing a potential deal to sign Mauro Icardi in January, as the forward has entered the final year of his Galatasaray contract. (Ekrem Konur)

- Corinthians attacker Memphis Depay has rejected a lucrative contract offer from Liga MX side Santos Laguna. (Ekrem Konur)

- Nottingham Forest could replace manager Ange Postecoglou with Rafael Benitez. (Football Insider)

- Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a leading candidate for the Luton Town managerial position. (Sky Sports)

- Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has decided to withdraw from contention to become the new Rangers manager, having been at the club from 2018-2021. (Ben Jacobs)