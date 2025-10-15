UWCL live updates: OL Lyonnes-St Polten, Chelsea-Paris FC

Open Extended Reactions

With its new 18-team format, the UEFA Women's Champions League is into the second gameweek and there are some exciting matchups to be found.

In the early games, Valarenga host Wolfsburg, while OL Lyonnes will take on St Polten.

Then Chelsea will hope to improve on their slow start against Paris FC, Barcelona take on Roma, and two of the surprise packages from the first week, OH Leuven and Twente, face each other.

Catch all the action with ESPN, and if you're in Europe, you can stream the games on Disney+.