Didier Deschamps maintains France tried to manage Kylian Mbappé as best they could after the Real Madrid forward returned to his club for treatment on an ankle injury which ruled him out of Monday's World Cup qualifier away to Iceland.

Mbappé sustained a knock to his right ankle during the closing stages of the 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in Paris on Friday night, where he had scored the opening goal just before the break.

France have not called up a replacement for Monday night's Group D fixture in Reykjavik. They could secure qualification for the World Cup finals next summer with a victory provided Ukraine -- who beat Iceland 5-3 in their last game -- fail to win against Azerbaijan in Krakow.

Mbappé was taken off ten minutes from time against Azerbaijan after suffering a knock to the ankle. Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Deschamps rejected suggestions he could have taken more care with Les Bleus' star man, whose 53rd international goal saw him close in on Olivier Giroud's record.

"Was he supposed to play so much? We can always ask ourselves that question," Deschamps said to French broadcaster Telefoot.

"I had a lot of discussions with Kylian -- during the week, before the match, at half-time, during the second half.

"It didn't get worse. He wasn't in more serious pain, but there were some shocks. Before I took him off, he got a blow exactly where his ankle hurt.

"Obviously, he stopped immediately. Without that shock, given his form, there was no particular problem.

"In football, there is contact and, unfortunately, you can get injured."

Deschamps confirmed AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will take the armband in Mbappé's absence.

Benjamin Pavard has replaced centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, who was released back to Liverpool as he looks to manage a thigh problem which he carried into the camp from the Premier League game against Chelsea.