Kylian Mbappé has said Cristiano Ronaldo is "still number one" at Real Madrid, describing the club's all-time top scorer as "a role model" and admitting he's sought advice from the Al Nassr star.

Ronaldo -- one of Mbappé's childhood idols -- scored 450 goals in nine seasons at Madrid between 2009 and 2018, winning 16 trophies including four Champions Leagues.

Mbappé is now hoping to follow in his footsteps, scoring 44 times in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2024-25, and with 14 goals already this campaign.

Kylian Mbappé says he has turned to Cristiano Ronaldo for advice, and that he is still the most regarded figure at the club. Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

"Cristiano has always been a role model for me," Mbappé told Movistar in an interview broadcast on Sunday. "I'm lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he's helped me. I think in Madrid he's still the number one. He's the reference point for Real Madrid players, who's done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path."

Despite Mbappé's goalscoring, Madrid ended last season without winning a major trophy. They're currently top of LaLiga after eight games, two points clear of Barcelona, despite suffering a heavy 5-2 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid last month.

"They [Atletico] came to play a derby, and us... we did too, but without putting any intensity into the duels, the crosses," Mbappé said on Sunday. "They won all the duels. It's hard to win a game like that."

Mbappé scored for France in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan on Friday, but was substituted late on with an ankle knock, having suffered a similar injury with Madrid last weekend.

France are among the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, but Mbappé admitted he sees Spain as serious contenders.

"For me, [Spain] are the best team in Europe right now," Mbappé -- who won the 2018 World Cup, and was a runner-up in 2022 -- said. "But the World Cup is different."

At Madrid, Mbappé's relationship with teammate Vinícius Júnior has come under scrutiny, with some questioning whether two forwards who favour the left-hand side can fit into the same eleven.

"Two famous players in the same team -- that sells newspapers," Mbappé said, when asked about Vinícius. "But the truth is I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. It's much better this year, because we know each other better."