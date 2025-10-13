Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another round of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 24 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday Oct. 18 vs. Houston Dash, 7.30 p.m. ET

Kansas City is soaring into the postseason after beating another top-of-the-table team this weekend. Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto provided the goals as the league-leaders put space between them and 2023 champs Gotham FC in a 2-0 victory at CPKC Stadium. With the goal, Chawinga also added space between herself and Gotham's Esther González at the top of the Golden Boot race, which she now leads by two goals. The victory also saw the Current set a new NWSL record for points in a season.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday Oct. 18 vs. Orlando Pride, 12.30 p.m. ET

Trinity Rodman's left-footed strike from inside the box (her fifth goal of the season) set the Spirit ahead in the second half in Cary, but they settled for a 1-1 tie against ninth-place North Carolina. With the draw (plus Gotham's loss to Kansas City), the Spirit have officially clinched home-field advantage through to the playoff semifinals. After a record-breaking year for total attendance at Audi Field, that's massive for last year's runner-up, who seem poised to make a compelling playoff run.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Sunday Oct. 19 vs. Racing Louisville, 3 p.m. ET

2024 NWSL goalkeeper of the year Ann-Katrin Berger missed Gotham's marquee meeting with Kansas City due to a knee injury, so the Bats debuted 27-year-old goalkeeper Shelby Hogan on the road at CPKC Stadium in a massive test. Hogan's three-save performance helped limit the Current's dynamic attack, but Gotham left Missouri with a 2-0 defeat. They outshot their hosts but managed just two on target themselves, while team top-scorer Esther stretched her scoreless run to four games. They finished the weekend fourth in the table but will need to battle to hold on to home-field advantage with final tests in their next two games against teams vying for playoff positions (Racing Louisville, then North Carolina).

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday Oct. 18 vs. Washington Spirit, 12.30 p.m. ET

In her first match back from a back injury, inimitable club veteran Marta forced a heroic own goal in stoppage time to secure a hugely consequential three points against the Portland Thorns. That's Orlando's second win in a three-game undefeated run in the regular season, marking a sorely needed turnaround after a nine-game winless rut. The reigning champs finished the weekend in third place, but play second-place Washington Spirit and fifth-place Seattle Reign in their final games.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Sunday Oct. 19 vs. Angel City FC, 5 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

In a fairly even contest on the road in Orlando (which saw both sides clock four-total shots on target), the Thorns settled for defeat thanks to Marta's 93rd minute attempt from a corner that was officially ruled an own goal. A win or draw could have seen Portland clinch a playoff spot pending other results in the table. But after this last-minute defeat, the seventh-place Thorns will look to do so next weekend against Angel City.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Friday Oct. 17 vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

Seattle's Welsh veteran that never stops, Jess Fishlock, came to the rescue for the Reign in a 1-1 draw against Bay FC. Fishlocks's sixth goal of the season earned them a second-straight draw in a three-game undefeated run of results, seeing them to a fifth-place finish ahead of the penultimate weekend. They might regret not securing all three points as they jockey for homefield advantage, but they're on track for a postseason berth.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Stars, 10 p.m. ET

San Diego was one of a few clubs that couldn't clinch or be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend. But they needed a result against Utah to keep their postseason aims alive. Despite horrible weather and trailing early, they secured a pivotal 3-2 win (ending a seven-game winless run) that has them in sixth place of a congested table ahead of the penultimate weekend. They've still got the tools to make a splash in the playoffs but will need to stay focused to secure their spot.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Sunday Oct. 19 vs. Gotham FC, 3 p.m. ET

Bethany Balcer's 93rd-minute equalizer against the already-eliminated Chicago Stars could prove pivotal in Louisville's race to make their first playoffs. They finished the weekend in the eighth and final playoff position, ahead of North Carolina Courage by four points. They've got two games left -- starting with a tough test on the road at Gotham -- and will make club history if they stay above that line.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Friday Oct. 17 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

The Courage joined San Diego as one of two clubs (of those not already eliminated or secure in their playoff spot) that couldn't clinch or be eliminated this weekend. Playing at home, they fell behind first against the second-placed Spirit, but fought back for a 1-1 draw that saw them finish one spot and four points short of the playoff positions. With two remaining games against Bay FC and then Gotham, they'll need to find positive results and hope the teams above them stumble.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Sunday Oct. 19 vs. Portland Thorns, 5 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

If Racing Louisville had won their 1-1 draw against Seattle, there would have been nothing Angel City could do to stay in postseason contention. But they entered Sunday's contest with fate in their own hands, and secured a compelling 2-0 win against Houston. They displayed a lot of attacking progress in the win, and have two games to break into the playoff positions. They need to win both remaining games to maintain a slim chance. Next up, Portland.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday Oct. 18 vs. KC Current, 7.30 p.m. ET

Mathematically, Houston can still make the playoffs. But the odds are very much not in their favor after falling 2-0 to fellow playoff-hopefuls Angel City FC on Sunday. They're now sitting in 11th place and need to win their remaining games to maintain a slim chance of making the postseason. Unfortunately, they play Kansas City next.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Friday Oct. 17 vs. Seattle Reign, 10 p.m. ET

The Utah Royals put in a valiant end-of-season effort. Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Diego Wave ends a laudable eight-game unbeaten run (four wins, four draws), and officially eliminates them from the playoffs. They took the initial lead in the ninth minute and equalized later on, but needed a win to stay afloat in their postseason hopes. Regardless, fans can be proud of end-of-year form for the Royals.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday Oct. 17 vs. NC Courage, 10 p.m. ET

Bay FC were already eliminated from the playoffs ahead of their 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign, but they put in an impressive performance while playing on the road. Jordan Silkowitz contributed three saves to a near victory, which kept Seattle goalless until the 84th minute. At the other end, Bay created as many shots as Seattle in a match they nearly won.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday Oct. 18 vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

Alyssa Naeher refuses to let us forget why she's one of the GOATs of US Soccer. The World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist made eight saves for the Stars in a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville, which they looked set to win until Balcer's stoppage-time equalizer.