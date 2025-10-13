Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison break down the good and the bad of Villarreal and Barcelona's LaLiga clash being played in Miami. (2:47)

Levante's Karl Etta Eyong has been identified as Robert Lewandowski's successor at Barcelona, while Manchester United have joined the clubs wanting to sign Mexico rising star Gilberto Mora. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Karl Etta Eyong has made a big impact in LaLiga since signing for Levante from Villarreal. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

- Robert Lewandowski is increasingly likely to leave Barcelona at the end of this season rather than renewing his contract, Diario Sport reports. This is said to be down to the 37-year-old striker's age, a decline in form and an inability to press at the same pace as his teammates. The Blaugrana are already looking for replacements, with Levante's Karl Etta Eyong being identified as somebody who can compete with Ferran Torres for a starting berth up front; the 21-year-old Cameroon international has already scored four goals and registered one assist in five LaLiga matches since signing from Villarreal in the summer. Lewandowski could look to move elsewhere or retire, but he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia.

- Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs who want to sign Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, according to Calciomercato. The report adds that Inter Milan and Juventus have included the 16-year-old on their list of possible options after scouting him at the Under-20 World Cup. This attention comes despite the fact that the Mexican won't be allowed to move to Europe until he turns 18. He has already represented Mexico at senior level, winning the Gold Cup.

- Liverpool's Joe Gomez is the priority for AC Milan as they aim to sign an experienced center back in January, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 28-year-old wants to get more minutes and Igli Tare and Giorgio Furlani will try to make a move happen, but they will move on if a solution can't be found. The Rossoneri are also looking to renew forward Christian Pulisic's contract as "the eyes of half of Europe could soon turn on him," while Premier League clubs are enquiring about goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Milan will look to renew the contracts of Fikayo Tomori and Alexis Saelemaekers.

- Real Madrid and Valencia are showing the greatest interest in signing Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, reports Diario Sport, but Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, Paris FC and Premier League clubs are also keeping track of the 20-year-old. This comes with Mendoza having impressed for Spain in the Under-20 World Cup after making the step up to La Liga having helped his side earn promotion last season.

- Juventus could reignite their interest in Girona right-back Arnau Martínez in January with full-back being seen as an important position to strengthen in, reports Tuttosport, who add that the Bianconeri have also been closely monitoring Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Monaco's Jordan Teze. Juventus have also made enquiries about Bayern Munich left-back Raphaël Guerreiro and are considering a move, as the 31-year-old is unlikely to renew his contract with his current deal expiring in the summer.

- Inter Milan see Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as a possible long-term successor to Yann Sommer. (Rudy Galetti)

- Juventus are looking at Matias Siltanen, but Djurgården want €20m for the 18-year-old midfielder, with Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League clubs also interested. (Tuttosport)

- Piotr Zielinski could leave Inter Milan in January, although his salary of €4.5m-per-season could be a stumbling block. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Atlético Madrid are happy with loanee Nico González and plan to make his move from Juventus permanent. They have an option worth €32m plus €1m that becomes an obligation if the winger plays at least 45 minutes in 21 La Liga matches. (Nicolò Schira)

- Negotiations are underway between Juventus and Kenan Yildiz for a contract that could run until 2030. (Calciomercato)

- Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract. The Toffees are also looking to extend the deals of James Garner and Vitaliy Mykolenko. (The Times)

- Inter Milan don't want to let Francesco Esposito leave and are prepared to double the 20-year-old striker's salary. (LGazzetta dello Sport)

- Bologna are planning to extend 28-year-old winger Riccardo Orsolini's contract to 2030. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish has admitted that Adam Wharton will want to play Champions League football at some point, whether that is at Selhurst Park or elsewhere. (talkSPORT)

- Inter Milan are closely monitoring Santos teenage forward Robinho Jr., who is the son of former Brazil and AC Milan star Robinho. The Italian club is expected to make an offer in the next transfer window to sign the 17-year-old, whose contract with Santos runs until 2027. (TNT Brasil)