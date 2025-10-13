Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison break down the good and the bad of Villarreal and Barcelona's LaLiga clash being played in Miami. (2:47)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said coach Hansi Flick is the club's 'Gladiator' because of his similarity to the actor Russel Crowe.

Flick, 60, replaced Xavi Hernández as Barça boss last year and led the Blaugrana to three trophies in his first season in charge, LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

Laporta is thrilled with how the German has brought success back to the Catalan club, comparing him to Crowe, the Australian who played the title role in the 2000 Oscar-winning movie Gladiator.

Hansi Flick has turned Barcelona back into Champions League contenders. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"Flick is Gladiator, he looks just like Russell Crowe," Laporta told 3Cat. "He's been a great find for us and he is an absolutely top coach. He's really easy to get along with; he's sensitive with everyone.

"But he is also very demanding. You can't make him change his plans. He's very German in that sense, but at the same time, like I say, he's also sensitive in how he deals with people.

"I am really comfortable with him and really happy to have him as Barça's coach."

After setting the bar so high last season, Flick is aiming to go one better this year by leading Barça to a first Champions League trophy since 2015. They lost in the semifinals last time out.

Meanwhile, Laporta also reiterated his desire to organise an event to pay homage to Lionel Messi, something which was not possible in 2021 when the Argentine left the club, but placed club legend Johan Cruyff ahead of him.

"Cruyff," Laporta responded when asked whether the Dutch great or Messi was God.

"There was a really good relationship with Messi, but when we didn't renew [his contract] it broke down. Since then, we have more or less made up.

"What we hope is that we can give him the homage he deserves back here in Barcelona one day."