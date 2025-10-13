Open Extended Reactions

Millie Bright has announced her retirement from England duty.

Centre back Bright won 88 caps for England from 2016 to 2025, and was an integral figure as they won the home European Championships in 2022. She captained England through the 2023 Women's World Cup, but stepped aside from England duty ahead of Euro 2025 to prioritise her own physical and mental wellbeing.

Bright is regarded as one of the finest centre backs in world football and made her 300th appearance for Chelsea at the weekend. But with the Lionesses set to name their first post-Euros squad in the coming days ahead of matches with Brazil and Australia, Bright has decided to call time on her international career.

She decided to announce her retirement on her podcast with fellow former Lioness Rachel Daly -- "The Rest is Football: Daly Brightness".

"The reality of the last decade wearing the Three Lions has surpassed even my wildest dreams," Bright said.

"It's been beyond special for me and I wish it could last forever. However, in football all good things must come to an end and with that I have decided to retire from international football.

Millie Bright has announced her retirement from international football. Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"For me personally, it's a decision I have taken to ensure I can commit fully to my club football and give Chelsea everything they need from me. I always want to leave an environment and team in a better place than I found it, so what better time to step aside and let the next generation of Lionesses come through after what they achieved this summer.

"I know they will go on to achieve even greater things in the years to come and I'll be their biggest fan.

"To all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends, family and of course the fans, thank you. Your belief and support have meant the world to me and is something I'll forever cherish."

She added: "I've been weighing this up for a long time. It's one of those decisions no one can make for you.

"It's a feeling and I'm at peace with it. Having the summer to reflect, fix my knee, and get my head straight really put things into perspective. As you get older, your priorities change. I've been craving family time, time with friends, and time for myself.

"I've always played through every injury I've ever had, but I got to a stage where I needed to make smart decisions and look after my physical and mental health. But listen, I am retiring from international football. I'm incredibly proud and honoured to have played for England for so long.

Millie Bright formed a formidable partnership with Leah Williamson at Euro 2022. Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Every single cap has been special and the memories I've made, especially with [Daly], have been some of the best of my life. But yeah, it's time. It's the right time for me to call it a day with England."

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "Millie will forever be an England legend for what she has given to her country, and I could never have enough words to praise her impact during my time.

"Whether she had the armband or not, she is a true leader. I know how much respect there is for Millie within the game -- not just because she has won so many trophies but because of the way she conducts herself.

"She has made such a big contribution to English football both on and off the pitch and we all have a lot to thank her for. Even though her playing time with the Lionesses may be over, I know she has so much more to give the game."