Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor is set for up to six weeks out with a knee injury but has avoided an ACL tear, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

Pajor, 28, picked up the knock in Sunday's 6-0 Liga F win away against Atlético Madrid, when she scored the third goal.

Barça feared the worst but tests on Monday have confirmed the Poland international suffered no serious damage and won't need to undergo surgery.

"Tests have discovered an injury in the posterolateral part of the right knee without further associated damage," Barça said.

Eva Pajor will be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, Barcelona said. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

"The treatment will be conservative in nature and recovery time is expected to be around four to six weeks."

Pajor has started the season in fine form, scoring eight goals in eight appeances in all competitions, including a brace last week as Barça opened their Champions League campaign with an emphatic 7-1 win over Bayern Munich.

She is the only natural striker in the squad, meaning coach Pere Romeu will now have to find another way to structure his attack in the coming weeks.

Clàudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas and Kika Nazareth have all been deployed in the No.9 role at times in the past, but none would consider it their natural position.

Pajor joined Barça from German side Wolfsburg in 2024 for a fee of around €500,000.

She wasted no time adapting to her new surroundings in Catalonia, registering an impressive 43 goals in 45 games as Barça won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Supercopa, but lost the Champions League final to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Barça confirmed Monday that goalkeeper Cata Coll has penned a new deal with the club, extending her stay until at least 2029.

Barça travel to Roma on Wednesday in the Champions League (STREAM LIVE ETC) as they look to continue their perfect start to the campaign by making it nine wins out of nine.