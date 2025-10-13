Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison break down the good and the bad of Villarreal and Barcelona's LaLiga clash being played in Miami. (2:47)

Real Madrid and Barcelona have received positive reports regarding Mexican teenage sensation Gilberto Mora, although sources from the two clubs have told ESPN it is still early to consider signing him.

Barça have been monitoring the Tijuana attacking midfielder's progress for some time, and a source told ESPN that Mora has "strong potential and really interesting characteristics." However, the same source also acknowledged that "at 16, Mora may still need some room to grow" to know if he can succeed at a big club.

Madrid share the same opinion with a source telling ESPN that it is still premature to know whether Mora "will become a top player" that can fit in at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barcelona sporting director Deco's right-hand man, Joao Amaral, travelled to Chile to watch the young talent at the Under-20 World Cup and among the players monitored was Mora.

"We've received very interesting reports about him," the source said, adding: "He's only just now making a media splash, and everyone's talking about him. He's a very skilled midfielder, a player with very good prospects, although it's still too early to define what his ultimate goal will be."

Barcelona scouted Gilberto Mora at the U20 World Cup in Chile. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Barça are not surprised by Mora's performances at the U20 World Cup. Mora had three goals and two assists as Mexico progressed to the knockout stages of the competition before losing to Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Madrid have also been impressed by Mora and several club sources agree that he is the most prominent name of his generation, that of 2008.

Mora, who will turn 17 on Tuesday, cannot be transferred to any European club until he turns 18 but Madrid is not stranger to signing young players.

Madrid agreed deals to sign Vinícius Júnior and Endrick while they were minors and loaned them to Flamengo and Palmeiras, respectively, until they turned 18 and could join the club.

Several sources tell ESPN that Mora's position on the pitch and the importance of the Mexican market for Madrid are two factors that make his signing particularly attractive for Los Blancos.

Madrid have been scouting creative talents for some time to improve their squad in the future due to the void left by the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

They consider the Mexican market strategic for the club and believe that the signing of a Mexican player would help them further establish themselves in a country where they already have a large number of fans.

Information from ESPN's Adriana Garcia contributed to this report.