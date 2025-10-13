Steve Nicol and Craig Burley aren't impressed with Scotland fans' criticism of the team in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus. (1:38)

Che Adams had no complaints about the fans who showed their dissatisfaction following Scotland's World Cup qualifying win over Belarus.

But he is sure the whole country will be united as Steve Clarke's side close in on an exciting finale to their Group C campaign with a genuine chance of ending their absence from the world stage this century.

A small section of the Hampden crowd booed when the full-time whistle blew on a 2-1 win over Belarus after the visitors made it a nervy last few minutes following a stoppage-time strike.

There had been a similar reaction at half-time against Greece three days earlier after a goalless 45 minutes that were dominated by the visitors.

Again, Scotland got over the line in that game to win 3-1 and their opponents were later eliminated from the running after suffering a defeat against Denmark on Sunday.

Che Adams backed Scotland fans who booed despite seeing their side defeat Belarus in World Cup qualifying. Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

That result ensured a top-two finish for Scotland and a draw in Piraeus on November 15 would guarantee a final-day shoot-out for top spot and a place at next year's finals in North America when they host Denmark three days later. Clarke's side would almost certainly need a victory to avoid going into the play-offs.

Scotland have now lost just once in 20 World Cup qualifying group games - against the Danes - and are unbeaten at Hampden in the competition since 2013.

With those results come expectations and Adams knew they had not reached the required level of performance against a Belarus side who had lost 6-0 against Denmark days earlier.

When asked about the booing fans, the Torino striker said: "I think they were right. It was some poor decision-making, not concentrating in key moments of the game.

"We need to do better next time. At times it felt like we were pressing singly or not together as a unit. It's difficult to put a finger on anything specifically.

"But it was a positive camp. Six points all round. So we know how difficult it's going to be next camp but we need to stick together now and get things right.

"Everyone knows how important the two games are and how much we have to stick together.

"It's a long and difficult campaign to get to the World Cup, but we're two games away from achieving great things, so everyone's concentrating on that."

Adams opened the scoring with a good touch and finish to make it five goals in his last five internationals.

"As a striker, you want to score, but ultimately it's a team game and to get the points is more important," said the 29-year-old.

"Lyndon [Dykes] came on the other game and got a goal, so I think all strikers are firing and we're happy to help the team and put pressure on. When one's tired, another one comes in. It's good for everyone."