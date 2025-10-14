India vs Singapore LIVE: Follow updates, scores, commentary from AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

Days after a disappointing 1-1 draw, the Indian football team will once again meet Singapore in Goa in a must-win game of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Indian team head coach Khalid Jamil was unequivocal on what he wants from his team. "We have to be in attacking mode from start. We are playing at our home, so we must think positive and try to get a positive result."

India have just two points from three matches after draws against Singapore and Bangladesh and a defeat against Hong Kong. A win on Tuesday will keep their AFC Asian Cup hopes alive but that would still not be enough as they would other results to go in their way.

For the match, Jamil has brought in two players into the squad -- Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia). "We required them (Bose and Apuia) because we don't have extra left-backs and he's (Sandesh Jhingan) suspended. Apuia deserves to be back because of his experience. I've seen him play his last game in the IFA Shield, and I think this is the right time for us to use his services," said Jamil.

Meanwhile, Singapore head coach Gavin Lee, whose team conceded in the last few minutes against India to end the game 1-1, is positive of getting all three points.

"We approached the last game thinking that we want the three points, and we want to do the same in this match too. The only difference now is that we are not at home. So that obviously is a slight advantage to India," he said. "But again, no problem. We will go with our heads down, do our best, and try to bring the three points home."

India vs. Singapore will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

You can follow the match on our live blog below: