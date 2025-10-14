Open Extended Reactions

A rat ran on the pitch during the second half of Belgium's win over Wales on Monday. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With Halloween right around the corner, Wales and Belgium were given an early fright when their World Cup qualifier was temporarily suspended when a rat ran onto the pitch.

After disrupting proceedings shortly after the hour mark on Monday, the rat, after a short tour of the Cardiff City Stadium's pristine surface, was eventually shooed from the field of play by Brennan Johnson following Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's attempts to catch it.

The rat's moment in the spotlight ended when it disappeared behind an advertising hoarding after being carefully encouraged over the touchline by the Tottenham Hotspur man.

Play was briefly halted while players and staff worked out the best course of action. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an unsuccessful attempt to catch the rodent as it ran around the pitch. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Second-half substitute Brennan Johnson encouraged the rat off the pitch. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The match was able to restart after the rat disappeared behind an advertising hoarding. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

After the rat's exit, Wales' hopes of automatic World Cup qualification were dealt a blow as Belgium took control of Group J with a 4-2 win.

Wales centre-back Joe Rodon gave the hosts the perfect start seven minutes in as the Leeds United defender scored for the second successive qualifier in the Welsh capital.

But their lead only lasted four minutes after Kevin De Bruyne punished Ethan Ampadu's handball. Belgium took the lead when Thomas Meunier swept home from a devastating counter-attack.

De Bruyne dispatched a second penalty after 76 minutes following another handball offence before substitute Nathan Broadhead gave Wales hope.

But Arsenal's Leandro Trossard instantly restored the two-goal cushion to seal matters.

Wales now trail Belgium by four points in Group J and are seemingly in a battle with North Macedonia -- who were held 1-1 at home by Kazakhstan -- for second spot. The playoffs in March seem likely to offer the best chance of qualification for Craig Bellamy's side.

Information from PA contributed to this story.